Pedro Pascal Not Appearing In The Mandalorian Season 4?

As an example, his time in the MCU revitalized Robert Downey Jr.’s career and made him one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, but it also ensured audiences around the world would have trouble ever seeing him and not thinking about his superhero alter ego.

However, that is one typecasting bullet Pedro Pascal may be able to dodge because he is so intimately linked to franchises like Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us. Should Pascal end up pulling on the spandex and fighting the likes of Galactus, his Mr. Fantastic may become just another genre role he is famous for.