Paul McCartney Reveals Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Origin And It’s All About A Miscommunication

McCartney cites this moment of serendipity as a turning point for the band because they felt free to explore new and exciting territory as artists instead of trying to replicate what the had already done in the past.

McCartney: A Life in Lyrics offers similar breakdowns to many other groundbreaking songs written by The Beatles, and belongs on your podcast queue if you’re a die-hard fan, or simply looking for inspiration on your own songwriting journey.

Source: iHeart