The Original Gladiator 2 Opening With Russell Crowe Is Unbelievable

“Nick Cave wrote the script, but I had the idea. I knew how to bring him back through a portal, back to the real world,” Scott said, describing a version of Gladiator 2. “I’m not going tell you what it is, because somebody will steal it. I talked to Nick every other day for about a month as he was writing it. “And so I said, ‘We can bring him back this way.'”

“And what I want to do is start the film in Styx, on the edge of the ocean, and you see him, this warrior, wandering in armor,” Scott added. “Then it’s Maximus wandering, looking for where he’s going to go next. That’s Scene One.” Unfortunately, that version of Gladiator 2 experienced several setbacks, resulting in a nearly 25-year hiatus between the original film and the upcoming sequel.