Oppenheimer Fans Need To See The Incredible New Special Features

By TeeJay Small |

According to a write-up in Variety, Christopher Nolan is ready to bring the epic saga of Oppenheimer to your home for viewing very soon. The film, which touts over 3 hours of bonus content and special features on its 4K Blu-ray, is set to hit physical and digital retailers on November 21. The film, which first premiered on July 21, stunned audiences and critics alike, grossing over $942 million at the global box office against an estimated production budget of $100 million.

Oppenheimer on Blue-Ray will include over 3 hours of bonus content and special features.

By all accounts, it seems that the Christopher Nolan-helmed biopic was massively assisted financially by releasing on the same day as Greta Gerwig’s hit Barbie film, spawning the now-famous ‘Barbenheimer’ trend. The trend saw massive throngs of audiences attending theaters to catch both Barbie and Oppenheimer in all their artistically juxtaposed glory, with many theater-goers taking the opportunity to dress up in costumes and turn the cinema event into a worldwide party.

Despite both films seeing massive ticket sales at the global box office, fans who missed the opportunity to catch the atomic bomb in a glorious 70-millimeter film will soon have the chance to see the destruction from the comfort of their own living room. The November 21 release of Oppenheimer on DVD and Blu-ray is set to be available in stores such as Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more, with digital retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and YouTube following suit.

Oppenheimer garnered critical praise for its incredible effects, as well as its gripping performances from a massive ensemble of Hollywood A-listers. The three-hour-long film touts performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman, and former Marvel Cinematic Universe leader Robert Downey Jr. With the announcement that the digital release contains nearly a full runtime worth of special features and bonus effects, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see more from the prolific blockbuster.

The Oppenheimer Blu-Ray will include an in-depth documentary on the making of the movie that clocks in at 70 minutes long.

With Oppenheimer in his rearview, acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan has reportedly set his sights on directing the next James Bond franchise, with rumors that Bullet Train’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in the leading role. This is exciting news for fans of the auteur filmmaker’s work, as Oppenheimer’s effects, while massive in scale, would be perfect to input into a high-octane action franchise such as 007. Of course, the craze surrounding the R-rated Manhattan Project-based film is far from over, with many fans wondering just how much content they can mine from the upcoming physical release.

Whether Nolan takes on the Bond franchise or not, his films have continued to increase in size and scale exponentially, with Oppenheimer serving as one of the filmmaker’s most massive releases yet. Fans of the auteur director will surely flock to the cinema to catch his latest outing, even if it opens against a female-directed film that centers on women’s rights in a shifting societal landscape. While we don’t expect to have another ‘Barbenheimer’ on our hands any time soon, the trend will forever be etched into the history of filmmaking.