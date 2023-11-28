The Netflix Sci-Fi Comedy That Will Break Your Brain

Maniac on Netflix draws inspiration from the 2015 Norwegian series of the same name. Throughout the short 30-minute episodes, Maniac takes viewers on a hallucinatory odyssey that garnered critical acclaim for its visuals, direction, and outstanding performances.

Maniac is a Netflix black comedy that revolves around Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers thrust into a borderline unethical pharmaceutical trial conducted by Neberdine Pharmaceutical Biotech (NPB). The experiment, overseen by scientists Dr. Azumi Fujita (Sonoya Mizuno) and the eccentric Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), immerses Annie and Owen in a series of hallucinatory worlds. Stone and Hill not only deliver powerful performances in their respective roles but also portray alternate versions of their characters in the surreal fantasies induced by the trial.