See Megan Fox Go Full Vampire In Night Teeth Trailer

The trailer for Megan Fox’s next movie dropped yesterday, and it’s sure to please not only Fox fans, but vampire aficionados. Night Teeth is a horror thriller set to premiere on Netflix just in time for Halloween.

The trailer begins not with Megan Fox, but with chauffeur Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Bumblebee) driving two women, one of whom asks him what he would do if he knew it was his “last night on Earth.” Benny initially takes this as a fun, possibly flirty hypothetical, but when he discovers both women are centuries-old vampires, the question seems a lot more relevant. Benny is in for the bloodiest night of his life — and possibly his last — as he’s tasked with transporting the fierce vampires as they wage war in a power struggle among the city’s most elite bloodsuckers. You can watch the trailer below.

Megan Fox only appears in the trailer briefly. In the world of Night Teeth, vampires seem to exist much as they do in Wesley Snipes’ Blade film series: as wealthy villains secretly running the world. The trailer implies Fox is one of these powerful vampires, along with Alfie Little (Game of Thrones, John Wick). Interestingly, the name of Fox’s character hasn’t been disclosed thus far — not even appearing on the film’s IMDb page — suggesting her character’s identity is of special importance.

In spite of Megan Fox’s presence in the film, most of the story seems to revolve around Benny and the vampires Blaire (Debby Ryan, Insatiable) and Zoe (Lucy Fry, Bright), who for some reason trust Benny as their driver even after he learns what they are. The preview frames Night Teeth as fun, sexy, and with a good deal of action and gore. Along with the conflict between the vampire sects, it appears there could be come vampire hunters gunning for Blaire and Zoe. One shot shows a vampire getting staked in a night club, while in another pursuers fire some kind of fiery projectiles after Benny’s car.

Behind the camera, Megan Fox’s latest film is being brought to Netflix audiences by some relative newcomers. The screenplay is written by Brent Dillon, who makes his professional screenwriting debut with the film. In the director’s chair is Adam Randall, who isn’t quite as green as Dillon but still not exactly a veteran. Night Teeth is Randall’s second film. He made his directorial debut last year with the well-received crime horror flick I See You starring Helen Hunt and Jude Law.

After Night Teeth, Megan Fox promises to have a busy 2022. She’ll be appearing in the dark comedy Big Gold Brick, which will also star Andy Garcia, Emory Cohen (The Place Beyond the Pines), Lucy Hale (Fantasy Island), and Oscar Isaac. Fox will be there for the feature film co-directorial debut of her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Mod Sun, per Nylon, with the stoner comedy Good Mourning with a U. In the sci-fi suspense thriller Aurora Fox will be an astronaut above the clouds, and in Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin she’ll voice a princess below the waves.

Night Teeth — starring Megan Fox, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Alfie Little and more — premieres on Netflix Wednesday, October 20.