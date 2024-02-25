Marvel’s Best Hero Stolen From DC?

Like many old tales about comic book history, this ultimately comes down to one person’s word versus that of another. However, it is interesting to note that even Thomas doesn’t directly dispute Cockrum’s claim that he showed off a very similar character of the same name well before Marvel premiered their own version of Wolverine. That means that Marvel’s most famous character and the co-headliner of the upcoming blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine may very well owe his very existence to a forgotten DC Comics character from decades ago.

Stealing from someone else and claiming a great idea as their own? Bub, you better believe Marvel is the best at what they do…and what they do isn’t very nice.