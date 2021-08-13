Marvel Star Joining Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Series

By Tyler Pisapia | 11 seconds ago

Star Wars: Rebels fans may have gotten a big hint about who will bring the animated character, Sabine Wren, to life in the Disney+ standalone series focused on Ahsoka Tano.

Earlier this week, Jordan Maison, known for his Star Wars-related scoops in the past, responded to Adam Frazier on Twitter after he noted that actresses Lana Condor and Tati Gabrielle were front runners to bring Sabine Wren to life in the Ahsoka Tano series. Maison added that Havana Rose Liu is also rumored to be on the shortlist. Condor, in addition to being the star of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved series, is perhaps also known to movie fans as the live-action Jubilee in Marvel’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

Since Adam is giving the goods here…add Havana Rose Lui to the list. Not sure if Lana will make it as she just signed on to Star/produce a comedy show for Hulu, but she’s my pick/hope. #StarWars #Ahsoka https://t.co/cR0FENGKzM — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile, other front runners for the Ahsoka Tano series have pretty interesting credits at their back as well. Tati Gabrielle made a huge name for herself on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The 100. Havana Rose Liu, meanwhile, has only had a handful of smaller roles so far.

Star Wars: Rebels fans were filled with excitement earlier this week when a report from The Hollywood Reporter about the Disney+ series “What If…?” from Marvel offhandedly mentioned that Lucasfilm was on the hunt for a co-star to Rosario Dawson in her standalone Ahsoka Tano show, which was previously announced earlier this year.

As IGN notes, it would make perfect sense for the Wren character to be one of the first from Star Wars: Rebels to pop up in the live-action Ahsoka Tano show for Disney+. Those who remember the final episode of the animated show, which took its final bow in 2018, will remember that Wren and Ahsoka were together when it all ended. However, her story ended largely unresolved, with the notion being that the door was kept open for future plotlines that the new standalone series could make happen.

Furthermore, Wren has ties to the plot of Disney+’s current flagship Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, because, in addition to being a Mandalorian herself, she previously wielded the dark saber that provided so much plot fodder in season 2. It would make sense that, if Star Wars and Lucasfilm are looking to make a connected on-screen universe, elements from the shows would bleed into the Ahsoka Tano series.

Rosario Dawson debuted as the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in season 2, episode 13 of The Mandalorian. Her reception was mostly positive, which isn’t surprising given how popular her animated counterpart was prior. As a result, she was among the first of the spinoff series that Disney greenlit within the Star Wars universe. She’ll join projects like The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and more coming after 2022.

Unfortunately, there’s no concrete word on whether Marvel’s Jubilee will pivot over to the Star Wars universe or if it’ll go to one of the other two rumored front runners — or a previously unnamed actress. While it seems like casting news may be imminent, there will be a lot of time, a lot of premieres and a lot of rumors between now and whenever we see a live-action Sabine Wren hit TV screens on Disney+.