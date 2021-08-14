See Margot Robbie And Will Smith Kiss In Cut Suicide Squad Scene

By Michileen Martin | 6 seconds ago

We may never get to see writer/director David Ayer’s cut of 2016’s Suicide Squad, but thanks to an image that showed up earlier today, we can see Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Will Smith’s Deadshot sharing a snog.

The image surfaced as part of a reinvigorated push to get Warner Bros. to greenlight a release of Ayer’s cut of the film, much like similar campaigns pushed for this year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It was during this push that two stills were revealed showing Margot Robbie and Will Smith’s characters kissing.

To close followers of either the comics or the scuttlebutt about the many things WarnerBros. decreed changed in Suicide Squad, the proof that Will Smith’s Deadshot and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn get more than professional in the film shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Last May, in a response to a fan question on Twitter about the originally planned fate of Diablo (Jay Hernandez), Ayer confirmed that Diablo — who dies in the film’s final battle — was originally meant to survive and added that “Harley and Deadshot hooked up.” Both things, Ayer said, were changed in reshoots.

The planned romance also reflects the source material. While Deadshot has been a Suicide Squad fixture since the comic book premiered in 1987, it isn’t until the volume beginning in 2011 that Harley Quinn joins Task Force X. In the third issue of that series, things get physical between the characters Margot Robbie and Will Smith would later play.

While The Suicide Squad does not directly reference its predecessor, it does include actors from the previous film — Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney. It’s also to thank for much of the renewed interest in the Ayer Cut but most of the thanks for that goes to the director’s response to a critic. Two weeks ago, critic Tim Grierson tweeted that while watching Gunn’s new film, he kept thinking Ayer should give up trying to get his cut released. In response, Ayer tweeted a lengthy, emotional response. Among other things, he wrote about how his life informed the story, he insisted the studio’s cut was not his cut, and compared the changes the studio made to having his “heart torn out.” Ayer’s response led to a renewed effort on the part of his supporters to stoke interest in the cut. The campaign has previous shown so much passion that last year Karen Fukuhara — who played Katana in the 2016 film — admitted to Radio Times that an “Ayer Cut” movie poster fooled him into thinking it had been greenlit.

Earlier this month Variety asked Margot Robbie and her The Suicide Squad co-stars Joel Kinnaman and John Cena whether or not they want to see the Ayer cut released. Robbie seemed to dodge the question at first, saying that she was sure it was “a very complicated situation” but then later said she would love to see the director’s cut of any movie she’s ever been in. Kinnaman similarly said he’d always be interested in seeing “the director’s vision.” Ironically, of all three actors, the one who gave the most unequivocal “yes” vote to the Ayer cut was the actor who doesn’t appear in 2016’s Suicide Squad: John Cena, who plays Peacemaker in the new film. Cena told Variety he thought it was in any company’s interests “to listen to their audience” and asked, if the cut “is so in demand and they got it,” why not release it?