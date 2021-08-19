Mandalorian Season 3 Star Reveals New Info

By Apeksha Bagchi | 2 mins ago

It has now been months since we last saw Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Grogu together just before they had that heartbreaking goodbye and the latter was whisked away by Luke Skywalker. All we have known since then is that The Mandalorian Season 3 will start filming once The Book of Boba Fett’s Season 1 production wraps up. Given that it has been weeks since that happened, Star Wars fans have been waiting with bated breath for an actual, concrete update for the next season and we finally have it, thanks to series star Carl Weathers.

Carl Weathers plays the character of Greef Karga, who became an agent of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild after the Galactic Empire came to an end. The character went from being a reluctant enemy of Mando to becoming his friend and trusted ally over the course of the last two seasons. In Season 2, he took upon the position of the planet Nevarro’s magistrate and set out on improving its status, which includes turning its cantina, once frequented by members of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild, into a school. Last we saw him, he was taking down an Imperial base with Mando, Mythrol, and Cara Dune. Weathers has confirmed that Karga will be returning in The Mandalorian Season 3, not that anyone had any doubts.

Weathers recently appeared at the Steel City Con (via Fandom Spotlite), where he discussed The Mandalorian Season 3 at length. He revealed that he will once again be directing one of the episodes, just like he helmed Episode 4, “Chapter 12: The Siege” in the last season, which was the last episode that Karga appeared in. But the biggest news he dropped was the confirmation that the upcoming season of the DIsney+ series will begin filming within the next month.

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the character of the villainous Moff Gideon in the series, has made a similar, although rather vague, revelation previously when appeared at the recently held GalaxyCon Raleigh. Esposito confirmed with WRAL The Book of Boba Fett has finished filming its first season and as promised, the production of The Mandalorian Season 3 will be beginning soon. Thanks to Weathers, we now have a more certain time window of when its going to happen. Unlike Carl Weather, Giancarlo Esposito had not only confirmed his return as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian Season 3 but also assured that we will be seeing more of the character post his defeat at the hands of Mando in the Season 2 finale, “Chapter 16: The Rescue.”

The confirmation that The Mandalorian Season 3 is all set to begin production next month does raise the question of how the series plans to shoot the scenes with its lead star, Pedro Pascal. The actor is currently busy filming the HBO series, The Last of Us, in Calgary, Canada, and it is expected to wrap up sometime in June 2022. But fans of the series are already aware that the instances where we do get to see Mando’s face are far and few. This allows anyone who matches Pascal’s height and build to shoot the scenes with the helmet on while the actor can provide his dialogues later. Neat, right?