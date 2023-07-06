Madonna’s Best Films

As the world awaits the status of Madonna’s recovery from a near-fatal bacterial infection, they also are awaiting word on her upcoming Celebration tour, which was to kick off on July 15, 2023. With all of this waiting going on (and we do wish Madonna a speedy recovery to full health), we thought we’d take a look at her career as a movie star.

Madonna actually has some acting chops, and she has shown over her career that she knows how to use them. Perhaps her movie choices could have been better, but she did find the occasional decent film. Here are seven of her best films.