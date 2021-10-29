Lady Gaga’s New Movie Trailer Ends With A Bang

By Dylan Balde | 16 hours ago

Lady Gaga steps into the glorified faux fur civvies of a real-life Black Widow in House of Gucci, a biographical true-crime drama about the murder of company founder Maurizio Gucci at the hands of his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. She will be played by Lady Gaga in the movie. Watch young Gucci’s Machiavellian new spouse pilfer an empire right from under his feet in a brand-new trailer for the Ridley Scott film:

A new trailer, sweeties 💋 #HouseOfGucci – only in theaters This Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/4zVhazUo2N — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 28, 2021

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci traces Patrizia Reggiani’s (Lady Gaga) calculated induction into the Gucci name, as well as her numerous attempts at undermining her husband Maurizio (Adam Driver) and his family, in the hopes of appropriating the fashion label for herself. The trailer kicks off with a standard villain’s origin story: Reggiani is a devoted patron of the arts and dreams of starting her own clothing empire. Beyond the capacity to mother new designs that would further the fashion industry, Patrizia Reggiani coveted fame and fortune — and nothing could be more beguiling than taking over, or at least becoming part of, the Gucci house. It was a life she described as adequately sweet and seductive. Then one day this new version of Lady Gaga finally gets her shot: the man who made Gucci what it is has seen her and he wants to marry her. Unfortunately for Maurizio, it was the beginning of the end.

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani is soon introduced to the rest of the family, and unlike the more muted and reserved Maurizio, most of the Gucci house is composed of irreverent, power-hungry men who also wanted the company for themselves. Amid the boundless wealth, characteristic elegance, and unmitigated power over others, the house of Gucci is a mess. Maurizio’s father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons) is a family man trying and failing to keep Gucci together. Maurizio’s uncle Aldo (Al Pacino) is still holding on to past glory, being the eldest son of Guccio Gucci, the original founder, and is competing with Maurizio over control of the company. The rest of the family are vicious wolves just waiting for the right moment to strike, and Patrizia knows it. So, she decides to make the first move. This is a different look for Lady Gaga for sure.

Convinced the fashion label could be in better hands, Lady Gaga’s Patrizia rallies her husband against the rest of Gucci. Together, they could take down the wolves seeking to unravel the greatest empire fashion has ever seen — and yet Maurizio is reluctant to play along. Gucci may not feel like one consolidated unit, but they are still family. Frustrated with Maurizio’s blinding lack of initiative, Patrizia schemes to demolish Gucci from within herself. She targets every member of the family in a variety of underhanded ways, to which Aldo replies, “Gucci is what I say it is. This is not a woman’s game.” Gucci is eventually alerted of these evil Lady Gaga plans and Patrizia is forced into a corner. Maurizio sees her act for what it is and divorces her. A new wedding is being orchestrated and Patrizia is at risk of losing half of her alimony. And like a wounded beast desperate for release, she enacts her final stunt: paying a hitman to shoot her husband dead.

Maurizio Gucci died on March 27, 1995, and Patrizia was convicted for arranging his murder. House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga as the titular Black Widow of fashion and Adam Driver as her poor husband Maurizio, comes out on November 24. It’s based on The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.