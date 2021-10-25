Kevin Costner Fans Have Filed A Petition About His Next Movie

By Faith McKay | 6 seconds ago

Kevin Costner fans know what they want and they aren’t afraid to ask for it. When Yellowstone‘s fourth season didn’t stream on the expected release date, they made their voices heard. Now, with the confirmed fourth season on the way, they have a new plan for a side project from the actor: they want to see him in a Christmas movie. Fans have taken to Change.org with a petition asking that he make a holiday-themed movie. So far, the petition is at a little over 3,000 signatures and is picking up attention on social media. They’re hoping to get over 5,000 and gain more attention for their cause.

Like Holiday music, it’s actually difficult to make a new Christmas music that becomes a classic. This may be something that makes Kevin Costner hesitate before agreeing to make one himself. While Hallmark and Netflix do their best to supply a steady stream of movies that can be watched from October through December for die-hard fans of the genre, the real classics are often older movies like A Christmas Story (1983), A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965), and Miracle on 34th Street (1946). Sometimes, though, a movie will break through and resonate with an audience in a big way. In holiday music, this happened for Mariah Carey with “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. With Christmas movies, this happened for, of all things, Will Ferrell’s Elf in 2003.

This doesn’t stop new Christmas movies from releasing at a rapid rate. In 2015 and 2017 The Washington Post counted a peak 32 new holiday movie releases. There is certainly room for Kevin Costner to jump into the genre.

These days, Kevin Costner plays the lead for one of the most popular shows on streaming. That is, when he isn’t busy touring with his band. Fans are currently waiting to see him again as John Dutton in Yellowstone season 4. The series typically releases around Father’s Day in the US, but this year was delayed for unknown reasons to a November 7, 2021 release date. While fans wait, they have plenty of classic movies they could watch from his catalog. Over his decades-long career, he’s starred in films like Dances with Wolves, Field of Dreams, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and The Bodyguard. Projects like Waterworld and The Postman may have humbled Kevin Costner a bit with their poor reviews, but he’s stayed popular in large part due to his classic movies.

Today, he’s at a point in his career when some of his most popular works are being remade. For example, Kevin Costner co-starred in The Bodyguard with Whitney Houston, one of his all-time best performances. Warner Bros is currently remaking that movie. Field of Dreams is one of his most quotable classics, and it’s currently being turned into a TV series on Peacock. It must be strange to see so many of his projects being rebooted while he’s still actively creating new work. While he seems happily settled into Yellowstone and touring with his band, perhaps the petition will gain enough traction to be brought to his attention. If not, fans will still be able to see him on a new season of Yellowstone at the beginning of November.