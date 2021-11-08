See Keanu Reeves In New Video From John Wick 4

By Faith McKay | 3 mins ago

Donnie Yen is new to the John Wick franchise. He will be playing Caine in the fourth installment and has just spent four months working on the set with director Chad Stahelski and lead actor Keanu Reeves. To celebrate the experience, he shared a brief video to his Instagram that chronicles his time working on the set of John Wick 4. The one-minute video gives a fantastic look at what it’s been like behind the scenes of the upcoming action movie.

See Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen on the set of John Wick: Chapter 4 in the video below.

Keanu Reeves has a reputation for being a great actor to work with, and Donnie Yen’s video only confirms this for fans. About twenty seconds into the Instagram video, Donnie Yen shows off the gifts he got from Reeves and director Chad Stahelski. It wasn’t made clear when he got those gifts, but it seems like the footage was taken at the end of his time working on the set. The video also shows Donnie Yen saying goodbye to Reeves and telling him that while he’s loved his time working on John Wick 4 and enjoyed the company on set, he loves his family more and is looking forward to heading home. The pair are also shown taking a selfie together. It looks like working with Keanu Reeves is just as wonderful an experience as it’s been reported by other actors and crew members in the past.

There haven’t been a lot of updates from behind the scenes on John Wick 4, and this video is one of the best looks to come out yet. A week ago, a video leaked that showed Keanu Reeves helping production carry heavy equipment around the set. While that one didn’t give much of a look at the movie itself, it did further warm the hearts of fans who love knowing that the actor’s reputation as a down-to-earth person seems warranted.

Most of what we know about John Wick 4 so far has come from interviews with Keanu Reeves. Last month, he shared that he’s excited about how the fourth installment will open the world up. He says this next movie is set to introduce new characters, like that of Donnie Yen’s Caine, and include even wilder action scenes. “Right now we’re just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there’s car crashes, gunfights.”

John Wick started off with a premise that caught the attention of audiences. Keanu Reeves played the title character. He’s a man living a quiet life with a cool car and an adorable puppy. When a thug steals his car and dog, John Wick goes back to work as a man on a mission to save his dog, who is not only his best friend but was the last gift he got from his wife before she passed away. His character’s motivation, to save his dog, made it easy for fans to immediately get behind him as he dives into an action-heavy plot. John Wick has been a fan-favorite ever since. Audiences will be able to see John Wick: Chapter 4 when it releases in theaters on May 27, 2022.