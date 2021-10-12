Keanu Reeves Revealed What He Loves About John Wick 4 And It Sounds Awesome

By Doug Norrie | 15 seconds ago

Keanu Reeves has turned himself into the consummate action star, a true legend in the genre with multiple high-profile franchises running at this point and even more on the way. It’s a testament to just how good he is in these types of movies, playing the soft-spoken, but ultra-deadly type who brings it on every level when the adrenaline starts to really flow. And one reason he is so good in these roles is that it sure appears he absolutely loves everything that goes into making action films. Keanu Reeves said as much in a recent interview about the upcoming John Wick movie and explained some aspects of the filming that had him loving every minute of it.

While speaking in an interview with Today (via slashfilm) Keanu Reeves described some of what was going down when it came to putting together John Wick 4. Based on the previous iterations of the franchise, we already know that the pace and action sets are dialed up to the nth degree, but from what Reeves describes, it sounds like this one is taking things even a step further. Check out what Keanu Reeves had to say about the process and what is in store for this next movie.

“They’re fun. They’re intense. We’re going for it. There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story. You know, there’s new characters and we’re opening up the world. Right now we’re just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there’s car crashes, gunfights.”

It sounds amazing and honestly, if Keanu Reeves is pumped up for what’s going down here, it’s likely even bigger than he’s describing in the interview. The John Wick franchise has already had more than its fair share of death-defying stunts and elaborate fight sequences. So if Reeves is calling out something new in what they are doing for the fourth movie, then there is some good chance it far exceeds what we’ve seen up until this point. And remember, this isn’t like it’s Reeves’ first rodeo through the action genre. This dude has starred in the freaking Matrix franchise for Pete’s sake.

The next John Wick movie will continue the somewhat surprising run for this franchise which started back in 2014 with the murder of a dog and a contract killer revenge tour to beat the band. On its $30 million budget, Keanu Reeves and company turned in a tidy $88 million at the box office and launched a franchise that’s only grown over the years. The world has expanded and so have the box office receipts John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum earning almost $330 million worldwide when it was all said and done.

Though it hit some production delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic, John Wick 4 started filming over the summer and is likely the part of what Keanu Reeves was talking about in the Today interview. It is set to release in May of 2022 and there is a planned fifth movie in the franchise apparently coming in short order as well. The original plan was to shoot them back-to-back, but that was scrapped because of the pandemic.

Before John Wick 4 hits the screens with its chases and shootouts, Keanu Reeves is set for another high-profile return to a franchise when The Matrix Resurrections hits the big screen on December 22nd of this year. It will mark the return of Neo who looks like his is taking a slightly different form in possibly a new program than we have seen in the past. Early looks at the movie look awesome, a welcome return to this dystopian but exhilarating world. There’s a reason these Reeves’ films are so much fun to look forward to: he’s awesome in them.