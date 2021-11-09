Jumanji 4 Finally Has A Significant Update

By Michileen Martin | 6 seconds ago

Prepare to return once again to the magical world of Jumanji. At some point at least. For the first time in a while, there’s been some firm word on the progress toward making Jumanji 4. The filmmakers have a story in mind, and it looks like all they need now are a couple of stamps of approval and a couple of movie stars to open spots in their schedules, and the next chapter in the franchise will be on the way.

The news comes from ComicBook, who interviewed prolific producer Hiram Garcia. Among other things, Garcia worked on both 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the 2019 follow-up Jumanji: The Next Level. Garcia says he and the other filmmakers have “a big vision” in store for Jumanji 4. Garcia wasn’t specific about the concept, but called it “a really smart take” and added that director Jake Kasdan — who helmed both 21st century Jumanji films — is “spearheading” the development of the new story.

Whatever the new “big vision” is, it will no doubt be related to what we saw at the end of The Next Level. In a post-credits scene for the most recent Jumanji chapter, we see some of the elements of the eponymous game released in the real world; closer to what happens in the original Jumanji from 1995. It’s only speculation, but perhaps this new idea for Jumanji 4 has something to do with looking back to that first movie, or even earlier.

In May, an unconfirmed report surfaced that Dwayne Johnson wants the next Jumanji film to be a prequel. Considering the post-credits ending of The Next Level, it would seem strange to go in that direction. After all, how do you tease a sequel but instead deliver a prequel? Perhaps the May reports about Jumanji 4 were correct in that there will be elements of a prequel in the film, kind of like 1974’s The Godfather: Part II which interspersed scenes of Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in the 1950’s with the early life of his late father Vito Corleone (Robert de Niro) in the early half of the 20th century.

It’s difficult to predict exactly when we could expect to see Jumanji 4, but it certainly won’t be by 2022, and naming 2023 as a possibility would seem generous. Garcia tells ComicBook that before things can begin full-tilt, first Seven Bucks Productions has to finish up work on Red One for Amazon Studios. The project was announced in June, with Dwayne Johnson starring in a holiday-themed action adventure comedy. But at the same time, Garcia and co. still have plenty on their plate including Black Adam, the remake of Big Trouble in Little China, Doc Savage, Kate Warne, and the animated series DC League of Super-Pets.

Getting Jumanji 4 in theaters in the next few years could also be deterred by issues with the attached talent. Judging by how often he’s on the big screen, if you want to hear the word “yes” in Hollywood, you hand Dwayne Johnson a script. Jumanji is only one of the growing list of huge franchises Johnson’s a part of, and whoever does his schedule probably sleeps less than he does. Then there’s Jack Black, who in 2019 told BALANCE that Jumanji: The Next Level would be his final movie, period. Of course, considering he currently has four movies listed as being in various stages of production on his IMDb page, it may be best to take Black’s 2019 words with a grain of salt.