Joker 2 Goes Bigger And Bolder Than Before, See The Stunning Sequel In Action

Warner Bros. dropped the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux (aka Joker 2) today, and the $200 million sequel looks to be much bigger and bolder than the first movie. Rightfully so! You can’t add Harley Quinn to the equation and not expect at least double the chaos.

“I’m nobody. I haven’t done anything with my life like you have.” Harley Quinn speaking to Arthur

Joker 2 picks up right where the first movie left off, and the best part is that a lot of the same talents from the first film have returned to reprise their roles in the second film. Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie (Arthur’s neighbor and love interest from the first film), while Leigh Gill and Sharon Washington reprise their roles as Gary and Arthur’s social worker.

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie a Deux

As Arthur Fleck (the Joker for those who live under a rock) is moving through the halls of Arkham Asylum, he and one of the other patients lock eyes. Guess who? Harley Quinn, of course.

Joker 2 is officially entitled Joker: Folie à Deux. When you dig a little into the meaning of the French phrase Folie à deux, you see that the English translation of the phrase means, “folly of two.” Folie à deux is also a term referring to a specific type of mental illness where two people share in each other’s delusions and hallucinations, a fitting title for the upcoming film.

Scheduled to hit the theaters on October 4, 2024, Joker 2 has some big shoes to fill following the first movie.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie a Deux

“I’m nobody. I haven’t done anything with my life like you have,” Harley Quinn gracefully tells the Arthur while the trailer for Joker 2 shows her miming a gun to her head. Quinn’s obsession with Fleck spawns the start of a new adventure for the two DC villains in the upcoming Joker 2.

The first movie, Joker, centered around Arthur Fleck. Arthur was a professional clown and aspiring stand-up comic, but he had a few mental health challenges he carried along with him on his journey. For one, he had a condition that caused uncontrollable bouts of laughter. Without the proper medication, Arthur was prone to maniacal giggles.

After some aggressive and dangerous bully encounters, Arthur starts carrying a gun as the character begins a slippery slide into madness. Ending in a chaotic capture and relocation to Arkham Asylum, Joker wraps its story with Arthur prancing down the halls of Arkham, leaving behind a trail of bloody footprints.



Joker made $1 billion at the box office worldwide and was the first R-rated movie to ever gross over a billion dollars. It earned 11 Oscar nominations and won two; Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor, and Hildur Guðnadóttir won for Original Score.

In addition to the excitement surrounding the upcoming release of Joker 2, moviegoers may also anticipate the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Furiosa from Warner Bros Studios this year.