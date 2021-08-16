John Cena’s Peacemaker Calls Out Superman’s Patriotism

By Doug Norrie | 4 seconds ago

We all know that Peacemaker will do any single thing necessary to uphold peace in this world. That much was rather painfully obvious when we saw John Cena take on the role in The Suicide Squad. The character fit the bill in every possible way from the look to the meathead-ish personality to the unflinching devotion in making sure the world remained a “peaceful” place even if he had to take extreme measures to make it the case. And now, Peacemaker has called out even Superman for the latter not willing to take things to the nth degree in the name of liberty and patriotism.

In a tweet posted from the Peacemaker on HBO Max Twitter account, the John Cena character called out Superman for lack of commitment when it came to the core goal of peace. Again, we saw in this most recent movie, and I’m sure we will see it in the solo series, that John Cena’s character has almost no filter when it comes to his modus operandi. Check out what he had to say about the Kryptonian, and Earth’s greatest hero when it came to what was needed for peace in this world.

“if this whole beach was covered in d*cks, and somebody said that i had to eat every d*ck on the beach for liberty, i would say no problemo”



true. and we all know superman wouldnt eat a single d*ck for peace — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) August 13, 2021

Hilarious. Of course, this tweet is in reference to a conversation that Idris Elba as Bloodsport and John Cena as Peacemaker have while traipsing through the jungle in The Suicide Squad. Bloodsport, acting as a leader in the moment, has a terse and to-the-point idea for Peacemaker when the latter calls him out for lack of decisiveness. Bloodsport suggests that Peacemaker “eat a bag of dicks” to which Peacemaker has this to say:

If this whole beach was completely covered in dicks, and somebody said I had to eat every dick until the beach was clean for liberty, I would say “no problemo!”

This is what John Cena is saying that Superman is unwilling to do, making him less a champion for freedom along the way. It is a circuitous assumption, of course, one built on a hilarious and flawed premise. But this was how Cena took the character throughout the movie so it fits perfectly. It was near-perfect casting for the role, one that saw him lean into his violent and zero-sum ways from start to finish.

And of course, John Cena is set to reprise the Peacemaker role in his own solo series on HBO Max. Such is the reference to the Twitter account above. It is set to be an origin story for the character who starts off as Christopher Smith before we catch up with him in The Suicide Squad. This is after he has been apprehended, but before that the character is a merciless vigilante who grew up in an abusive household. Meant to almost be a satire of superhero culture when first created, Smith sees himself as a pacifist using violence only when “necessary” which turns out to be all of the time.

Joining John Cena in the Peacemaker series are a few other notables. Robert Patrick is set to play Auggie Smith, the aforementioned abusive father who we will see in flashbacks. Plus, much of Amanda Waller’s team will be featured in the show as well. James Gunn is bringing over his brilliance in writing the character and is on as showrunner for the limited series. It is set to hit HBO Max in early January of next year. Until then, Superman can work harder to be as patriotic as Peacemaker.