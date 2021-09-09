Jason Momoa Series Just Broke A Big Record On Streaming

By Annie Banks | 19 seconds ago

Jason Momoa first established himself as a hit television star during his time on Game of Thrones, bringing the character of Khal Drogo from George R.R. Martin’s novels to life. His popularity skyrocketed exponentially and he went on to join other high-profile projects, including nabbing the role of Aquaman under the DC Films and Warner Bros. conglomerate. Now, Momoa claims another accolade as his own: his Apple TV+ drama See is the most-watched returning drama series on the platform.

The series has a lot in common with Game of Thrones, making Jason Momoa’s casting feel right at home. As time has passed, other Westeros lookalikes found in The White Queen, The Last Kingdom, and Vikings have made up for See‘s prolonged absence, though the second season beckons fans right back.

Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard star alongside Jason Momoa in the Apple TV+ series in a post-apocalyptic world set centuries after a virus wipes out most of humanity, and the descendants of the survivors can no longer see. See‘s viewership has seen a 30% incline since the release of its second season. The first three episodes were released all at once, and the rest of the episodes are released on a weekly basis.

See saw its resurgence in viewership in the first two weeks since the second season aired and became accessible in over 100 countries around the world. See‘s high popularity upon its return roots from the star power behind it, as Jason Momoa devotees tune in to support the actor in his most latest project. The record was previously held by Ted Lasso and was eclipsed as the most-watched television show mere months later. Ted Lasso hasn’t fallen short in its favoritism, as the comedy series continues to win over those in need of a laugh.

Before being claimed as the Aquaman as the DC Extended Universe, Jason Momoa was once in the runnings to play Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Drax the Destroyer, but the part ultimately went to Bautista. The chances are low that Drax (Dave Bautista) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) will ever square off in their respected comic book movie universes, but See promises that the two will clash during its second season. There is also the assurance that there will be plenty of blood and gore, much like its first season, splattering across the small screens throughout this Apple TV+ original.

It was reported that the second season of See was viewed at a higher rate than its first season that aired in 2019, and the season finale from two years ago still irked the See fandom. Jason Momoa and the rest of the See cast may see their own accolades be snatched away from them as the title for the most-watched Apple TV+ returning drama may roll over to The Morning Show. Until then, See can proudly covet its title.