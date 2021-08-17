Jason Momoa Got Flipped Off By A Hollywood Legend

By Charlene Badasie | 34 seconds ago

Long before Aquaman, Jason Momoa was just another actor trying to make it in Hollywood. And like most people, he was a little star-struck when he arrived. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor said most of the stories from that time in his life cannot be shared on television. But he eventually recalled an encounter with Al Pacino that culminated in the veteran actor flipping him off on the street.

“I was on Melrose [Avenue] and I look in a window, me and my buddy, and sure enough, I see Al Pacino,” Jason Momoa explained. “And I just stopped dead in my tracks and I spent the next half-hour just walking in front of the window, to the point where he is just looking at us. And Al Pacino just flips us off and starts laughing. I felt really silly, but I get star-struck really easily.”

On a separate occasion, the Game of Thrones star shared an anecdote involving a run-in with Liam Neeson, which he says led to the actor feeling creeped out.

“I went to my first nice restaurant and I saw Liam Neeson,” Jason Momoa said. “I fangirled out. I had not met anyone famous yet. I watched Rob Roy growing up, and I was really excited. And I just kind of stared at him and I would just smile. I creeped him out. He got up, left, and moved to a few tables over.”

A lot has changed since then. Jason Momoa has undoubtedly become an A-list celebrity in his own right, thanks to his iconic role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. Interestingly, the actor was involved in the creative process for the upcoming Aquaman sequel. He pitched a story for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom during production of the first film. Director James Wan didn’t want to rush the next film but agreed to oversee its development in January 2019.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jason Momoa told viewers how it all went down.

“After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea. The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off.”

The DC star added that everyone involved in the film has their “hearts in it” because it’s unlike “just getting a script and doing that”. He said James Wan and his co-writers have been very encouraging which is different and exciting.

While there are no official plot details for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, The film will see Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman alongside Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson back as Orm. Other returning cast members include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta as well as Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, and Dolph Lundgren.

Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role. James Wan is set to resume directing duties with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returning to pen the script. Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa can be seen in Netflix’s action-thriller Sweet Girl, due to drop on August 20th. The film is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza from a script by Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz, and Will Staples. The story follows a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter. Sweet Girl also stars Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, and Amy Brenneman.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Jason Momoa return as Baba Voss in the second season of See on Apple TV+. The story is set in a dystopian future, where the human race has lost its sense of sight. As such, society has had to find new ways to interact, build, hunt, and survive. But all of that is challenged when a set of twins is born with sight. New episodes of See arrive on August 27th, with Dave Bautista making his debut at Baba Voss’ brother, Edo Voss.