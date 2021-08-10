Jason Momoa Answers Whether He Bathes Or Not With A Perfect Response

By Apeksha Bagchi | 6 seconds ago

Hollywood celebrities are famous for their unique rituals that are often blindly followed by their zealous fans. But of late, a weird trend is cropping up wherein celebrities are disclosing how much they detest taking a bath and opt to not do it daily. Social media platforms are frequently bombarded with memes and comments as people openly question the lifestyle choices of these celebrities. But even as the list of such celebs keeps growing longer, thankfully there are some that are not very keen to follow this trend, starting with actor Jason Momoa.

Given the recent spike in celebrities admitting how they literally hate bathing, it is understandable that the topic of taking a bath has been added to many interviewers’ list of questions. So, when Jason Momoa and Isabel Merced recently sat down for an interview with Access Hollywood about their upcoming movie Sweet Girl, eventually the topic of the current trend of celebrities confessing that they don’t clean themselves cropped up. And to the relief of all Jason Momoa fans everywhere, the actor assured that he is not about to join the “not bathing” trend and showers daily. He went on to hilariously assure that as he is a native of Hawaii and his love for water is ingrained in him, not to mention the fact that he is, after all, Aquaman.

“I’m Aquaman,” said Jason Momoa. “I’m in the f–king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”

Of all the things in the world to stand up against, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently took a stance against bathing and admitted that not only do they have a serious aversion to taking a shower daily, but they have also instilled the same “learnings” in their two children who only take a bath if they get any dirt on them. Another celebrity who recently joined this weird fest of bizarre hygiene habits is Jake Gyllenhaal who has deemed taking a bath as something which is not “necessary.” Fortunately, Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa nurses no such qualms when it comes to bathing.

Like Jason Momoa, fellow cinematic superhero Dwayne Johnson, who is all set to join DC’s list of live-action superheroes with the upcoming Black Adam, also recently rubbished the current trend of celebrities openly detesting bathing. In a tweet on Friday, the Jumanji star shared that he is the opposite of all the “not washing themselves” celebrities as he follows a daily schedule which starts with him taking a cold shower in the morning, followed by a warm shower right after his workout and a hot one after he returns home from a day of work. And showering is not the only healthy hygiene habit he follows as he shared that he washes his face, exfoliates, and even sings off-key in the shower!

On the work front, Jason Momoa is currently jam-packed. After the release of Sweet Girl on Netflix, Momoa will be next seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune as Duncan Idaho, the Swordmaster of House Atreides. It is set to be released on September 3, 2021. He is currently filming the sequel to Aquaman, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom which is currently scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022.