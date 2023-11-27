James Gunn Surprises Fans With Peacemakers Season 2 Response

Another reason some fans assumed that James Gunn might have stalled out on working on Peacemaker season 2 is that he is developing another TV show, one that might be even crazier than the last. He’s the creator, writer, and executive producer of the upcoming DC animated series Creature Commandos, and the titular group is an unlikely team of heroes assembled by Amanda Waller.

Think of it like the Suicide Squad but with a twist: familiar everyman Rick Flagg is going to be leading monsters (including a robot, a weasel, and two different Frankensteins) into battle rather than the usual collection of supervillains on a short leash.