Jackass Crew Responsible For Over $20 Million In Injuries

By Charlene Badasie | 12 seconds ago

Fans of the Jackass franchise were left disappointed when the release date for the fourth film, Jackass Forever had been pushed back from October 2021 to February 2022. However, this is not the first delay the highly-anticipated movie has seen. Last year production was delayed not only by the ongoing global pandemic but also by injuries on set.

Although injuries are to be expected when it comes to the Jackass franchise, throughout their careers, the cast has endured a long list of horrific injuries with an estimated total cost of $24,263,000. That’s according to a new study by Nova Legal Funding who have also approximated how much has been spent on each Jackass cast member’s injuries.

Taking into account the injuries sustained before, during, and in-between filming every series and all the movies, Johnny Knoxville came out on top with an estimated medical bill of $8.66 million, followed by Ehren McGhehey with $7.38 million, and Steve-O with $5.82 million. Filling out the top five are Dave England with $1.65 million and Jason “Wee Man” Acuña with $675,000. The list did not include Bam Margera due to his exclusion from Jackass Forever and reports regarding his mental health.

In terms of the most expensive injuries, Johnny Knoxville’s brain hemorrhage in 2020 during filming for Jackass Forever is estimated to have cost around $2.5 million to care for, while Steve-O’s skull fracture cost an estimated $1.75 million. Dave England had surgery after sustaining a neck injury, costing approximately $1.5 million.

It’s a frighteningly high-cost list for some intense injuries. But it’s not surprising since the stunts in the Jackass Forever trailer look incredibly dangerous. In an interview with GQ earlier this year, Knoxville said that this would be his last film in the franchise because you can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens. “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around,” he told the publication.

Jackass Forever will see the return of fan favorites like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy. As a special treat, new cast members are being added to the film too. This includes Sean “Poopies” McInerney and Jasper Dolphin, both of whom starred in the recent Jackass Shark Week special. Too Stupid To Die’s Zach Holmes will join the cast.

Created by Johnny Knoxville and billed as a reality slapstick comedy television series, Jackass aired for three seasons on MTV between October 1, 2000, and February 3, 2002. The show featured a cast of ten carrying out stunts and pranks on each other or the public. The show was deemed controversial over its perceived indecency and encouragement of dangerous behavior.

Jackass inspired various spin-off shows featuring various combinations of the cast. After the show’s cancellation in 2002, the franchise grew to include five feature films. The show also placed 68th on Entertainment Weekly’s “New TV Classics” list and is a significant part of 2000s American popular culture.

Jackass Forever is currently set for release on February 4, 2022.