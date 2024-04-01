Jack Black Wants A Sequel To His Best Movie
It’s been 21 years since the successful comedy School of Rock with no sequel. Now, star Jack Black says he wants one.
School Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo
Jack Black has been making the rounds for Kung Fu Panda 4 and told the Irish/UK site JOE that he is ready for a followup, “I wish there’d be a School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo.”
Electric Boogaloo is actually the title of the sequel to the cult break-dancing film called Breakin’.
We’ll Need Ned Back
Jack Black went on to say Mike White would have to be involved if there was ever a School of Rock sequel. White played Black’s friend and roommate in School of Rock. He was a substitute teacher named Ned Schneebly. Fans of the film will remember that Black’s character ends up taking Schneebly’s place at a school … without getting Schneebly’s permission.
White also wrote School of Rock, but he may be more widely known for his currently work. White created the massively popular show The White Lotus. The show’s won 15 Primetime Emmys so far.
Jack Black recognizes that White is “real busy” these days with The White Lotus, so we’re not sure how real a School of Rock sequel is right now.
School of Rock
In School of Rock, Jack Black plays a struggling musician who just got fired from his own rock band. He poses as a substitute teacher at a private elementary school and quickly discovers his young students are all musically gifted. He forms a band with his students to perform at an upcoming ‘Battle of the Bands’, but the trick is that the parents and no one else at the school can find out about it.
Released on October 3, 2003, School of Rock spent six weeks among the top 10 films and eventually grossed more than $131.2 million worldwide, almost four times its budget of $35 million. This made School of Rock the highest-grossing music-themed comedy of all time, and it held that title for 12 years, until it was overtaken by Pitch Perfect 2.
School of Rock was a critical success as well. It has a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Jack Black earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor – Comedy or Musical.
A Cultural Landmark
In 2013, iconic composer Andrew Lloyd Webber announced he bought the rights to School of Rock for a stage musical. The musical featured an original score composed by Lloyd Webber, in addition to music from the original film. The musical ran from 2015-2019 and made $160.1 million.
On top of the musical, a School of Rock tv show popped up on Nickelodeon and ran for three seasons.
The release of the original School of Rock film was a pop-culture event. The kids in the movie are said to have actually played the instruments themselves and they inspired a whole generation of kids to embrace their inner musician.
School May Be Closed
This is not the first time the notion of a sequel it’s come up. Back in 2008, Jack Black said a sequel was being considered and Variety even reported that Richard Linklater was returning to direct.
CinemaBlend said Mike White was coming back as well. Black would later say that not all parties could agree on a script. Then, in 2023, Black told Revolver that he was thinking about a School of Rock sequel.
So, as Black said in the first film, “The legend of the rent was way past due”, and a sequel may be past due as well.
Source: JOE