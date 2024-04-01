Jack Black Wants A Sequel To His Best Movie

Jack Black went on to say Mike White would have to be involved if there was ever a School of Rock sequel. White played Black’s friend and roommate in School of Rock. He was a substitute teacher named Ned Schneebly. Fans of the film will remember that Black’s character ends up taking Schneebly’s place at a school … without getting Schneebly’s permission.

White also wrote School of Rock, but he may be more widely known for his currently work. White created the massively popular show The White Lotus. The show’s won 15 Primetime Emmys so far.

Jack Black recognizes that White is “real busy” these days with The White Lotus, so we’re not sure how real a School of Rock sequel is right now.