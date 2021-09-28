Henry Cavill Gets A Serious Boost In The Race For A New James Bond

By Charlene Badasie | 18 seconds ago

Henry Cavill has reemerged as a popular candidate for the next James Bond on social media. With Daniel Craig set to retire his 007 credentials in a few days, fans began to speculate about which actor would succeed him as the popular British secret service agent.

While the process of casting a new James Bond has not officially started yet, fans have made it clear that Henry Cavill is their number one choice. The Man of Steel star became a trending topic on Twitter in the last 24 hours as folks made their case for his casting with messages and cool image edits.

Henry Cavill would make a great James Bond. Had a quick mess on photoshop. pic.twitter.com/R2pdbwZUJp — John Doe (@JohnDoe00Se7en) September 27, 2021

Speaking about the future of the James Bond franchise on BBC Radio 4, producer Barbara Broccoli said, as it stands, No Time to Die is meant to serve as a swan song for Daniel Craig. That’s the only focus of everyone on the James Bond team at this time. She added that official discussions about casting choices like Henry Cavill will only begin sometime in 2022. “We’re not thinking about it at all,” the producer explained. “We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

But that hasn’t stopped fans from promoting Henry Cavill as their favorite future James Bond.

i'm ONCE AGAIN asking for henry cavill as james bond pic.twitter.com/3KbtkLMGNf https://t.co/JBuaiJZZG1 — shrey ˊ˗ (@ioveillyana) September 28, 2021

However, there are few other contenders out there, as one fan shared several of their top choices for the role. Their list included names like Henry Cavill, Richard Madden, Henry Golding, and Idris Elba.

Who should be the next #JamesBond ? My own personal preference would be Henry Cavill or Richard Madden, but I also think Henry Golding would be an excellent choice…what do you think? #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/dFfAWBldtS — El’s Reviews (@ElsReviews) September 27, 2021

Interestingly, Henry Cavill had been considered for the James Bond role before. He auditioned for 2016’s Casino Royale, where he was a strong contender for the part. But the director ended up choosing Daniel Craig because he felt the Superman star was too “out of shape.”

In true superhero fashion, Henry Cavill isn’t bitter about missing out on the James Bond role. His career flourished despite the rejection, as he went on to play characters like Superman, Sherlock Holmes, and Geralt of Rivia. But after all this time, he would still be thrilled to take up the James Bond mantle after Daniel Craig retires his 007 moniker.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Daniel Craig in his last outing as James Bond when No Time To Die makes its theatrical debut this weekend. The twenty-fifth installment in the franchise is directed and written by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a script that also features the talents of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis, Scott Z. Burns, Robert Wade.

The story is set five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld. James Bond is living a quiet life after leaving active service when he is approached by CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could lead to the death of millions.

Henry Cavill has a few other new projects in the works too, including a Highlander reboot, Matthew Vaughn’s new spy franchise Argylle. He will also be reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes for the Enola Holmes sequel. And the second season of The Witcher premieres on Netflix on December 17th.