Henry Cavill Wants To Join The James Bond Franchise

By Kristi Eckert | 11 seconds ago

Fans have known since last year that the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die (2021) will mark the last time that Daniel Craig will portray the ultra suave spy. With Craig stepping down, questions have been circulating as to who will get to fill the now open position. One name that has kept popping up amongst the list of possible contenders is Henry Cavill and according to a recent interview (via Cinema Blend), Henry Cavill is exceedingly interested in portraying 007.

Henry Cavill was quoted on Movie Dweeb’s Twitter account expressing that, as he put it, is “something that [he’d] be very keen to explore further.” Take a look at the full quote and video clip below.

"If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."



Even Henry Cavill seems keen to portray James Bond. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/fgwlMFD6PZ — The Movie Dweeb (@The_MovieDweeb) September 28, 2021

Many fans who are vying for Henry Cavill to get the part of James Bond have good reason to think that he would be a perfect fit for the role. First off, the actor is used to the grueling physical demands that have accompanied his roles both as his reign as Superman within the DC Extended Universe, but also as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix Original show The Witcher. Additionally, the actor has also had some experience portraying a character derived from a spy-centric universe, most notably, in Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018).

However, even though it would be satisfying to see Henry Cavill assume the role of the legendary James Bond, Movie Web noted that the actor would be interested in becoming a part of the franchise even if it wasn’t as James Bond. For instance, he would be just as interested in playing a bad guy. In fact, given that his character, August Walker aka John Lark, in Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018) was a double-crossing agent for the CIA, it could be even more fitting that Henry Cavill enter the Bond franchise as an antagonist.

Henry Cavill becoming a part of the 007 franchise as a baddie could be even more possible than him portraying James Bond himself. That’s especially true if he is cast sooner rather than later because the IP’s producer Barbara Broccoli spoke publicly on BBC radio about not wanting to even start thinking about Craig’s replacement until next year. There have also been talks regarding revamping James Bond altogether and updating the ladies’ man (or even woman) for a more modern audience. Evolving the character would serve to integrate him into an aptly but ever-shifting public vernacular.

Whether or not Henry Cavill will be cast as the new James Bond or even become a part of the iconic franchise in any capacity is likely to remain a question for some time. Not only does it seem that Barbara Broccoli and her partner Micheal G. Wilson are not ready to think about casting new players yet, but Henry Cavill himself is currently attached to multiple projects. The second season of The Witcher recently wrapped up production and will premiere on Netflix this coming December. In addition, Henry Cavill is now currently filming the action flick Argyle that is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2022.