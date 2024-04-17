Henry Cavill Is Becoming A Dad
Henry Cavill has had a pretty rough couple of years, giving up multiple roles for projects he was extremely passionate about. However, he has not been letting that get him down and was recently at the premiere of his latest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. While there, he revealed he now has a major reason to celebrate: he and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first child together!
Becoming A Dad
Henry Cavill did not discuss details like when the baby is due or whether they have names picked out, but he did share that he is absolutely looking forward to becoming a dad.
“I’m very excited about it,” Cavill said. Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.” The couple first revealed their relationship back in 2021.
Natalie Viscuso And Henry Cavill
Natalie Viscuso is much more than Henry Cavill’s girlfriend and soon-to-be mother of their child. She is quite a big name in Hollywood in her own right. She is the Vice President of Vertigo Entertainment.
The production company has helped bring a variety of major movies to fruition in recent years, including The LEGO Movie, It, and last year’s Five Nights at Freddy’s.
Bringing Warhammer 40,000 Together
As it turns out, Viscuso is not just looking to build a family with Henry Cavill, but also be his business partner.
Cavill is very open about his nerdy side, sharing his passion for video games and the fantasy genre. He is also an avid player of Warhammer 40K (his faction of choice is the Adeptus Custodes).
Cavill also made it known that he will be involved in officially making a Warhammer 40,000 TV show happen for Amazon. Viscuso will be his collaborator in this project, bringing the popular tabletop game into TV form together.
Conflict With The Witcher
It is no doubt a pleasant change of pace for Henry Cavill, for life seems to have gone his way recently. He had a documented clash with the crew behind The Witcher TV series where he was playing the lead of Geralt of Rivia.
The story went that Cavill, being a huge fan of The Witcher books and video games, had strong feelings about the direction the story should take.
However, as the show progressed, it increasingly deviated from the plot of the books, adding new elements that were heavily criticized by fans. Cavill decided to make season three of the show his last and will be replaced in season four by Liam Hemsworth.
Out On Superman As Well
In addition, Henry Cavill also lost out on continuing in his role as Superman. He made it clear he wanted to continue as the character when he returned for a cameo at the end of Black Adam.
However, the DCEU got scrapped and set for a reboot led by James Gunn. Gunn made it publicly clear that although he has no animosity towards Cavill, that the latter will not be reprising the role of Superman in the new DCEU. So Cavill got hit hard with the loss of two major roles very close together.
Looking Up For Henry Cavill
Fortunately, with a child on the way, and a new show he gets to create with his girlfriend, it sounds like things will be working out for Henry Cavill in the future.
