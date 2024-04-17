Henry Cavill Is Becoming A Dad

As it turns out, Viscuso is not just looking to build a family with Henry Cavill, but also be his business partner.

Cavill is very open about his nerdy side, sharing his passion for video games and the fantasy genre. He is also an avid player of Warhammer 40K (his faction of choice is the Adeptus Custodes).

Cavill also made it known that he will be involved in officially making a Warhammer 40,000 TV show happen for Amazon. Viscuso will be his collaborator in this project, bringing the popular tabletop game into TV form together.