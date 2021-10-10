Halloween Kills Under Fire For Mass Murder Scene, Petition To Have It Removed

By Kristi Eckert | 16 seconds ago

Horror movies are generally attached to the expectation that there are likely to be a multitude of scenes that are characterized by jump scares, blood, gore, and sometimes death. However, one passionate petitioner took to Change.Org to express their thoughts on why they think that the next sequel in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills (2021), went too far. They are now vying for one scene, in particular, to be removed altogether.

The petition, started by Jesse Streeter, is asking for Universal Pictures to remove the scene in Halloween Kills where Michael Myers slaughters a band of firefighters. Streeter’s position is that this scene is unnecessary and disrespectful to firefighters in general. Streeter goes on to explain that they feel particularly strong about this because they are about to become a firefighter themselves and also have family in the profession. The petition is calling for 200 signatures of which it only has about half. Ahead of the film’s release, fans can check out the trailer to take a look at the scene in question for themselves. Be warned, though, that the Halloween Kills trailer is unbelievably violent.

While Streeter is entitled to their opinion, it seems to be the unpopular one. The movie has yet to receive a wide release, but initial reviews seem generally favorable, giving special mention to the movie’s kill scenes. One early review on Rotten Tomatoes by Jimmy O of JoBio’s Movie Network stated that the film, “…delights in a huge body count.” Others, like Matt Dannato of What to Watch praised the caliber of killing, saying ‘Halloween Kills’ lives up to its name because…those kills [are] brutal and Michael’s primal killing spree sustains…” Dannato made a great point, the expectation for the movie is clearly advertised in the title. However, the audience’s reaction to the film won’t be entirely clear until it receives a wide release on October 15, 2021.

Halloween Kills serves as the 12th installment of the Halloween franchise and as the third official sequel to the original 1978 slasher. It was directed by David Gordon Green and is rounded out by an impressive cast including franchise veterans Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode) and Nick Castle (Micheal Myers). The plot revolves mostly around Laurie and her daughter hunting Myers after he escaped from the basement of their burning house. Little else about the story arc is known at this point, but it has been confirmed that at least one more sequel will be released next year titled Halloween Ends (2022).

While fans wait for the fast-approaching release of Halloween Kills, in the meantime they can head over to either HBO Max or Netflix to get their slasher fix. HBO Max is currently hosting the chilling horror flick Malignant which has been compared to the likes of terrifying classics like Saw. Netflix just released their latest original movie titled, There’s Someone Inside Your House which is based on a book by the same name and details the story of a young high-school-aged girl caught in the deadly path of a murderous psychopath. It is the month of October, and there is certainly no shortage of scream-worthy films to dive into and celebrate Halloween in all of its spooky glory.