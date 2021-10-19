See The New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer With A Whole Lot More Monsters

By Charlene Badasie | 12 seconds ago

Sony Pictures has released a new international trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife just a month before the film’s release. The video features new footage and a bunch of new monsters too. Early reviews of the highly anticipated sequel have offered opposing views about the movie’s nostalgic approach to reviving the franchise. In the trailer, the young heroes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife encounter a variety of spooky creatures who managed to breach the border between the worlds of the living and the dead. Along with tiny Stay Puft Marshmallow Men, there’s a Slimer-like ghost Muncher and Terror Dogs – the demonic beings who served Gozer the Gozerian in the original movie.

See the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer below:

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer also clarifies the relationships between its main stars, Mckenna Grace (of Annabelle Comes Home fame), and Finn Wolfhard (of Stranger Things) as siblings. We also get a glimpse of new Ghostbusters, Phoebe and Trevor. Paul Rudd, who plays teacher Mr. Grooberson, is also heavily featured in the trailer. He takes on the role of the sympathetic grown-up doing whatever he can to help the kids on their quest to save the world.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman (son of Ivan Reitman who helmed the original franchise) from a script he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. The story will follow the continuity of the 1984 and 1989 films but takes places decades later.

While Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place in the same world and timeline, the story does depart from the original. For example, his movie isn’t taking place in New York City. After being evicted from their home, a single mother and her two children are forced to move to a decayed farmhouse in Oklahoma, left to them by the children of their late grandfather. When a series of unexplained earthquakes occur in the town (which isn’t anywhere close to a fault line), the kids and their teacher realize that strange things are happening in an old mine that once belonged to the alleged occultist Ivo Shandor.

Soon, the children of Ghostbusters: Afterlife discover the history of their grandfather with the original Ghostbusters, who have been largely forgotten by the world beyond their fan base. But when supernatural phenomena connected to the Manhattan Crossrip of 1984 arises the kids must solve the decades-old mystery of their grandfather and save the world using the Ghostbusters’ old equipment.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife features the acting talents of Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. Original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will also reprise their roles from the original movies.

It’s been over three decades since movie fans were introduced to Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler – eccentric parapsychologists who started a ghost-catching business in New York City. The original 1984 Ghostbusters movie went on to become a cult classic that still appeals to generations of fans. After the phenomenal success of the first movie, a sequel (Ghostbusters II) was released in 1989. The franchise went on to create two animated television series (The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters), video games, and the ill-fated all-female remake in 2016. The success of the original films has put more pressure on Ghostbusters: Afterlife to live up to the high expectations of fans.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set for theatrical release on November 19, 2021.