Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Movie Made One Terrible Mistake And It Killed The Franchise

Despite how well-known Wonder Woman is, one thing you can’t say about her is that she has a strong cast of villains. Ask the average person to name as many Batman villains as they can and they can probably rattle off at least ten.

The same is true of Spider-Man villains. Ask the average person to name all the Wonder Woman villains they know and they might struggle to name even one.

That’s honestly because Wonder Woman has a lot of terrible villains. Ares is by far the best of the bunch and should have stuck around for every movie she was in.