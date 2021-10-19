Gal Gadot Reveals Her Shocking Experience With Joss Whedon On Justice League

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

The tales of Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League are pretty well documented at this point. And the director has had to face an industry reckoning with a number of actors and actresses coming out over the last year-plus to describe different encounters or dust-ups with the now-maligned director throughout his career. The latest in this string is Gal Gadot, who had spoken previously about the conflict between her and Whedon on the set of Justice League. But recently, in a conversation with Elle, Gadot got even more specific about what went down with Whedon and how she responded.

During the interview, Gal Gadot was asked to follow up on the conversation she had previously with Israeli TV in which she let on that Joss Whedon had, as she put it, “threatened my career.” And then, when speaking with Elle, she expanded on this encounter and how she dealt with the situation in the moment. Here’s what she told the magazine:

“I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it… Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have…you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay.”

Good for Gal Gadot. Of course, no one should be put through treatment in which anyone, but especially someone in a position of relative power, threatens another with career retribution. It’s wrong on a lot of levels. And Gadot is probably correct in assuming that if this were the case with her when it came to Joss Whedon then it likely was far from an isolated incident. Her response appears appropriate and was clearly heard on an executive level. If she started “shaking trees” as she put it, this likely meant going all the way up the chain at Warner Bros. to have the Whedon issue dealt with.

And remember, on the set of Justice League the timing was such that Wonder Woman hadn’t yet been released. Filming for Justice League took place in 2016 and was marred by a number of different issues, including alleged incidents between Whedon and other actors. Ray Fisher has commented publicly about his interactions with Whedon which appear pretty gross. The timing here would have Joss Whedon dealing with a pre-Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. That movie didn’t hit the big screen until June of 2017. This is no excuse for his behavior, of course, it’s disgusting if this alleged encounter occurred. But would he have been inclined to speak this way to a star like Gal Gadot now? Surely not.

That’s because Wonder Woman went on to become the star turn for Gal Gadot through and through. It earned a staggering $822 million dollars at the box office and is credited with starting to reset some of the DC Extended Universe after the flop that was the original Whedon-led iteration of Justice League. Gal Gadot has since gone on to do Wonder Woman 1984 with a third movie in the franchise on the way. She’s become a massive movie star of the highest order. Meanwhile, Joss Whedon is dealing with the fallout of a number of former “colleagues” coming out to discuss his treatment of others on the set of different productions.

Gal Gadot will next hit the screen when Red Notice comes out on Netflix on November 12th. Her team up with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is almost sure to be a hit for the streamer. Meanwhile, Joss Whedon recently stepped down from his HBO series The Nevers.