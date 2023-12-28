Forget Superheroes And Sequels, Bring Back The ’90s Action Blockbuster

Nobody is going into Con Air without willfully suspending their disbelief. Nobody walked out of the movie theater after watching Armageddon wondering why NASA didn’t just train astronauts how to drill into an asteroid instead of training a bunch of blue-collar workers how to be astronauts. Nobody in the 90s walked into an action blockbuster with the intention of thinking critically, and we’re not saying this to insult the viewing audience.

The whole point of big-budget action blockbuster movies is to take extremely relatable protagonists, throw them into heightened situations, put their familiar something in danger, all while they’re learning a thing or two about the folly of man. And there will always be bonus points if our hero somehow runs through a field of bullets completely unscathed just before jumping off an exploding dock in slow-motion and landing safely in the water below.

Simply put, big-budget action blockbusters are made to entertain, and they do so in spades.