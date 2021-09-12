Fast & Furious Spinoff Series In The Works?

By Faith McKay | 14 seconds ago

With the main series of movies ending for Fast & Furious, how will Universal manage to keep the Vin Diesel-led franchise alive? We recently saw the release of F9, so we have the 10th and 11th movies for the main story on the way. There has been a lot of conversation around a female-led Fast & Furious, which Charlize Theron is supposed to be a part of. While Dwayne Johnson won’t be seen in any of the main movies again, he will return for more Hobbs & Shaw. But what else is in the future for spinoffs from this billion-dollar franchise? Well, according to sources for We Got This Covered, Universal is considering creating an animated series for the franchise.

Currently, Netflix has Fast & Furious Spy Racers, an animated series starring Tony Toretto, the cousin of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. That show has been going on for five seasons now. Spy Racers takes place in the same universe, though it is aimed at a younger age group than the live-action series starring Vin Diesel. According to what We Got This Covered claims to hear from their source, the new animated series is in consideration for Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. The outlet claimed that the animated series would be part of the main canon, and hinted that it may appeal to a more adult audience, but didn’t outright say that.

Right now, Netflix and Disney+ are seeing a lot of growth in their animated content, both for all-ages shows and for adult-oriented content. It would be interesting to see how Universal would approach adult-oriented animated content for Fast & Furious. While the outlet claims the series would take place in the same universe, that doesn’t necessarily mean the same characters. It would be neat if the series jumped in right where movie number 11 leaves off with the main characters we already know, but that wouldn’t seem to be a likely plan. That would not be a great way to respect the ending that they’re building toward for the main series.

It seems most likely that if they do create an animated series for Fast & Furious with the main storyline, then it will spinoff with one of the side characters, create a new one like Spy Racers does, or go back in time. It was only a few days ago that this same outlet reported that they’ve heard a prequel movie for Dominic Toretto is in the works. While they have shown in F9 that they have actors who could play a young Dominic Toretto in a prequel project for Vin Diesel’s character, an animated series would work just as well.

Of course, if Universal is considering ideas for an animated Fast & Furious series, they could always finally make that Jurassic Park crossover event happen. This is an idea that comes up every once in a while during interviews. The director of F9 responds to questions about possibilities for the franchise with “anything could happen”. Interviewers have pointed out that Universal owns both franchises, and a crossover is within their grasp. And so, the idea remains. An animated series would be the easiest way to bring Dominic Toretto, Owen Grady, fast cars, and dinosaurs together in one event. Maybe this is their shot to make that happen.