Exclusive: Goose The Cat Is In The Marvels And Has A Big Role To Play

By Faith McKay | 16 seconds ago

In Captain Marvel, we first meet a young Nick Fury. At the start of the film it’s difficult for fans not to notice that Samuel L. Jackson’s character is missing his signature eye patch. During the course of the Brie Larson movie, Nick Fury makes friends with Goose the Cat, a central player in the movie who turns out to be more than just a funny little side plot, but an alien cat that leads to Nick Fury’s eye loss and plays a major role in the retrieval of the Tesseract. While Goose may have started out as an amusing side character, he won a lot of fan interest. Now, we’ve exclusively learned from one of our trusted and proven inside sources that Goose the Cat is coming back in The Marvels in a big way.

In the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, Goose the Cat will be returning, and this time, he’ll have kids. We were unable to learn how old the cat’s children will be, so you may expect to see a group of adult cats, but what we’re hearing makes it sound like we’re going to see a litter of alien kittens on screen. Goose’s family will play a big role in The Marvels and be important to the film’s story.

Goose the Cat’s role in the fate of Nick Fury’s eye was one and done, however it makes sense to bring him back for The Marvels so we can learn more about Flerkens, the apparently terrifying race of aliens that look like cute little cats Nick Fury like to cuddle. For most of Captain Marvel, characters were calling the cat a terrifying Flerken, showing it the respect it was due, but it wasn’t until the end of the film that we saw something to explain those character’s reactions. When Goose the Cat swallowed the Tesseract, he was bound to become a player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We were unable to learn what Goose the Cat’s role in The Marvels will be, other than as a parent. It could be that we’ll be learning more about the Tesseract from the Flerkens, but it seems like we may be expanding the story further. There are so many questions still about the alien cats that have earned so much respect and fear from those who know of them.

Captain Marvel starred Brie Larson as the title character. The Marvels is going to have a lot more going on. Joining Goose the Cat and his offspring will be Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. It’s going to be interesting seeing how all of these characters play off each other when the movie releases in November 2022. It’s also going to be interesting to learn just how many cats they needed to keep on set in order to pull this off.

When Kevin Feige, the head boss at Marvel, first saw Captain Marvel, he wanted Goose the Cat to have even more scenes. The special features for the movie included a fun featurette that gave a closer look at the character and explained that the cat we saw was actually played by four different cats throughout the film. The popular character was bound to need a bigger role for the sequel.