Exclusive: Sandra Bullock In Talks For Marvel Role

By Faith McKay | 17 seconds ago

In recent years, Sandra Bullock has praised Marvel on multiple occasions. She gave a shoutout praising Captain Marvel. She’s talked about her love for Black Panther on multiple occasions. Now, thanks to some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we’ve learned that Sandra Bullocks is in talks with the studio for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At this time, the studio and actress are still talking. We were able to confirm that they want to bring her on for a role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future, but not what role they might want her to sign on for or how large that role may be. At this point, their universe has grown so large that the opportunities for Sandra Bullock are nearly endless.

Previously, fanart has suggested that Sandra Bullock could be aged to make a great Madame Web, which would be a fun storyline option for Spider-Man 4. Madame Web, also known as Cassandra Web, is a clairvoyant mutant. She was born blind. It’s possible that Bullock’s role in Bird Box, where she wore a blindfold over her eyes, was part of the inspiration for audiences to see her as Madame Webb, who also wears a blindfold in the comics. The actress would need to be aged for the role, but that’s possible, and Bullock might make a fun run as a sassy older hero telling Tom Holland what to do. However, there have also been rumors that Sony may own that character and be developing their own Madame Web project.

Projects like Guardians of the Galaxy have managed to bring on big stars like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper to voice Groot and Rocket Racoon. The actress has been famous for so long that her voice is fairly easily recognized by most. It might be fun for Marvel to use that and have Sandra Bullock voicing a spaceship or character like those seen in Guardians.

Of course, we still have little news on what Marvel is doing for X-Men, though we know they’re coming. Any time they’re casting for roles, the possibility of an X-Men casting is there. There are almost too many characters to guess at who Sandra Bullock could play. An adult Jean Grey is always a character fans want to see on screen, but doesn’t necessarily seem like a natural fit for Bullock. Fantastic Four is also coming up, but everything we hear suggests that they are casting for diversity among the main roles in that movie.

Sandra Bullock has had an interesting career with ups and downs. In the 1990s and early 2000s, she was in the spotlight for movies like Speed and Miss Congeniality. Unfortunately, she’d become known for a lot of rom-coms, which died out in the 2000s, and her career seemed in question. In 2009, audiences saw her star in All About Steve, a movie she won a Razzie for. The Razzies are an award show for the “worst” movies and performances. That same year though, the actress starred in The Blinde Side, which she won an Oscar for. She actually showed up to receive her Razzie in person, and went on to accept her Oscar the next night.

Since then, Sandra Bullock has been in movies like The Heat, Gravity, and Bird Box. She hasn’t dived into embracing major franchises yet in a way where she ends up in sequel after sequel. Signing on for a role with Marvel might be an interesting next step for her ever-evolving career.