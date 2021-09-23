Exclusive: Jesse Eisenberg In Talks For Supergirl Project

By Faith McKay | 5 seconds ago

Lex Luthor got to show off his menacing future in the credits scene for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and then, fans were left wondering if they should expect anything to happen with Jesse Eisenberg and DC again. Recently, we’ve been learning a number of things that have told us DC is working on figuring out the actor’s future in the franchise, considering how they might build up his villainous role in the story moving forward. Now, we’ve uncovered a new project he’s being considered for. Thanks to some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we’ve learned that Jesse Eisenberg is in talks for a Supergirl project.

We haven’t seen the modern DC Extended Universe’s Supergirl on screen yet, but we soon will in The Flash, where Sasha Calle is taking on the role. Often, the studio introduces a major superhero in one project so that they can move forward with the characters in solo projects down the line, so it’s no surprise that a Supergirl project is on the way. Having Jesse Eisenberg join the cast will give her a familiar villain, and one of DC’s most popular at that. It will be interesting to see how DC handles Lex Luthor moving his focus away from Batman to go after Supergirl, but Lex Luthor has always been an intelligent character. It’s easy to picture him with his hands in many pots.

Recently, That Hashtag Show reported that HBO Max is working on a Supergirl series. Originally, they wanted it to be a movie, the outlet reports. They explained that the project has turned into her own series after the writers realized the scope of the story they want to tell. We were only able to confirm with our source that Jesse Eisenberg is in talks for a Supergirl project, and not what that project is. It could be a movie or a series from what we actually know. However, it would certainly make sense if a Supergirl series on HBO Max is the plan ahead.

Right now, DC is gearing up with new projects moving forward. While the loss of Zack Snyder is one element bound to change things at the studio, another is definitely HBO Max. WarnerMedia has its eyes on increasing its subscription rates and DC is being used as a prime way to do that. Bringing a known star like Jesse Eisenberg from the DC Extended Universe movies onto an HBO Max series would be another draw to get fans to subscribe, even winning over some of those who still wish for more of Zack Snyder’s vision from his Justice League take.

Jesse Eisenberg appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then again in Justice League, but that really only touched the beginnings of Lex Luthor’s story. As one of the more popular DC villains, it would be great to see Lex Luthor fleshed out more for the DC Extended Universe. Hopefully, his appearance in the Supergirl project will be a step toward even more stories in the future, since there is a lot of great material in the comics for the character.