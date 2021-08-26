Exclusive: WB Wants Jared Leto’s Joker Teaming Up With Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor

By Faith McKay | 16 seconds ago

Warner Bros is moving full-steam ahead with figuring out who they will be working with on future projects. This comes as a major relief to fans, who desperately want to know what the future of DC holds, especially after Zack Snyder has so firmly closed the door on any possibility of a future with the studio. While they’ve been casting lots of new faces, like Leslie Grace for Batgirl, they’ve also been signing on familiar faces we weren’t sure we’d see again, like Jurnee Smollett for Black Canary. Now, we’ve exclusively learned that Warner Bros is talking to another familiar face: Jesse Eisenberg, and they’re talking to him about Jared Leto.

Thanks to some work on our behalf from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we’ve exclusively learned that Warner Bros is in talks with Jesse Eisenberg. They want the star to reprise his role as Lex Luthor for DC. Moreover, they want Lex to team up with Jared Leto’s Joker.

We were unable to confirm what project Warner Bros has in mind for Jesse Eisenberg, but we have a strong suspicion. Very recently, we exclusively let you know that one of our trusted and proven insiders has informed us Warner Bros is developing a Legion of Doom movie. While the Legion of Doom is frequently comprised of different members, it’s always fantastic when Lex Luthor is the mastermind of the villainous group. In fact, when we first heard of the Legion of Doom project, we suggested that the next step for the studio would be talking to Jesse Eisenberg.

To be clear, we know two things, and they may be separate. One: Warner Bros is working on a Legion of Doom project. Two: The studio is talking to Jesse Eisenberg about playing Lex Luthor in an unknown project with Jared Leto’s Joker. It will be a big coincidence if they’re not related, but we haven’t confirmed that they are. It would just make the most sense.

At the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, there is a scene where Jesse Eisenberg, as Lex Luthor, is hanging out on his fancy yacht talking to Deathstroke. They’re bonding over their desire to see Batman die. This little moment was a great setup for Legion of Doom, a project that’s been on the shelf for the last several years. Hopefully, this is a sign they’re picking it back up, and Deathstroke will be on board as well.

Jesse Eisenberg and Jared Leto were two DC actors no one was sure were coming back again. Jared Leto’s Joker isn’t the most well-loved by audiences. The fact that Jesse Eisenberg is talking to the studio, and about a project with Joker, raises questions about the possible return of Henry Cavill as Superman or Ben Affleck as Batman. While Ben Affleck is set to appear again as Batfleck for The Flash, many believe it may be his last outing in the cape. He’s expressed concerns about ever picking up the role again for personal reasons, though he has returned for The Flash, so who knows. Either Batman or Superman would be prime targets for the villainous Lex Luthor to go after. Could this be the way we see either star return to their capes again?