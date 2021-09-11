Exclusive: Angelina Jolie Signed On For Multiple Marvel Projects, Solo Film In The Works

By Doug Norrie | 13 seconds ago

Angelina Jolie is about to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Eternals hits the big screen later this year. It will be just another huge addition to the ever-growing franchise which continues to attract the biggest and brightest talents in the industry. And for Jolie, it isn’t going to stop with this next movie. Giant Freakin Robot has it from our trusted and proven source that Angelina Jolie signed a massive contract with Marvel and studio head Kevin Feige wants her to have a solo film as well. It is huge news around where this new character could go in the Marvel Universe.

Details around which future films Angelina Jolie will take part in are scarce right now, but the plan is definitely to make her a feature part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. And why not? She is still one of the biggest stars in the game right now and since they have her locked into this first movie already, it makes sense to begin developing other projects moving forward. Eternals is clearly setting the stage for future stories anyway, building out a totally new through-line for Marvel with all kinds of new additions to the character mix.

In Eternals, Angelina Jolie will play Thena, one of the titular group, a warrior whose primary powers deal with cosmic energy. While it isn’t totally clear how central she is to this first story, she was featured prominently in the trailer. The story will follow the group of Eternals who have been living on Earth for thousands of years as somewhat quiet protectors. Their original marching orders were to keep watch over humans and keep them safe from the Deviants and nothing else. It’s why, apparently, they sat out the Thanos threat from the Avengers movies and why they didn’t enter that particular fray even though they definitely could have helped. But the results of the Snap did set some other pieces in motion that now have them facing an even bigger threat.

In Eternals, Angelina Jolie is joined by an all-star cast of folks also entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. At the center of the story will be Richard Madden’s Ikaris and Gemma Chan’s Sersi who have had a relationship over the years. Plus there is Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. The group is stacked and there is some chance we see these characters in other projects as well.

Again, it is unlikely that Eternals ties a bow on the central story with its first go-around. In fact, it is likely the opposite with the introduction of Celestials to the universe and the recognition that the universe has much bigger threats than whatever Thanos was up to all of those years. Moving Angelina Jolie as Thena into a starring role will likely begin here, establishing her as a primary character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Eternals, we will next see Angelina Jolie in Every Note Played based on the book of the same name. Eternals is set to hit the big screen on November 5th of this year.