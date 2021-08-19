Marvel’s Eternals Final Trailers Shows Off Villains And Superpowers

By Doug Norrie | 14 seconds ago

When Eternals hits the big screen later this fall, we might be looking at one of the most stunning and beautiful movies Marvel has put out yet, a film about a totally new group of heroes who have been sitting on the proverbial sidelines for millennia only to be called out now to finally save the world. For some time we’ve been wondering what threat could possibly be bigger than the one faced with Thanos during the Infinity Stones saga, and now we appear to have part of the answer. The latest Eternals trailer gives us some of those pieces and also introduces plenty of new threats to the mix.

This latest Eternals trailer gives significantly more insight into this group of characters, a group sent by the Celestials thousands of years ago to protect Earth from Deviants. Previous looks at the movie have given more of a bird’s view of this group’s world with flashes of what we can expect from their powers and what ultimately draws them into the fray. Here, we get the specifics. Check out the Eternals trailer here:

Just awesome. And there is quite a bit to dissect from this extended look at Eternals. For starters, a big question many have been wondering is why this group didn’t enter the fight against Thanos when the latter was set to snapping half the Universe’s population into oblivion. On that note, Gemma Chan’s Sersi lets on that they, as a group, have been instructed to keep out of human conflict (even with other alien species presumably) unless Deviants were present. This kept them from interfering in that fight. But who sent the Eternals with these instructions? It is here we get our first look at Eson the Searcher (who admittedly looks a hell of a lot like Galactus and also could be Arishem the Judge). This Celestial character controls some of the Eternals on Earth.

And Salma Hayek’s Ajak also lets on to Richard Madden’s Ikaris that the snap which brought all human life back to Earth had enough energy to begin the Emergence, a set of potentially cataclysmic events that threaten life on Earth and is also tied to the Deviants. This is what draws the Eternals back together in this film. They have to regather as a group, having spread themselves across Earth for centuries. We see Angelina Jolie’s Thena, Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, Lia McHugh’s Sprite, Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, and Barry Keoghan’s Druig, each of whom brings a different set of powers.

Simply put, Eternals looks like it will be a stunningly gorgeous film, spanning the Earth and time itself bringing about a whole new group, powerful in their own right to take on a threat potentially as dangerous as the one Thanos threatened in previous movies. And we will like be introduced to the Celestials along the way, a group sitting at the very top of the galactic food chain.

Directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Eternals could offer a pivotal moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, potentially raising the bar on a visual level while also significantly raising the stakes around what the universe holds. And it won’t be much longer now. Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 5th.