See Elizabeth Olsen As A Zombie Scarlet Witch

By Michileen Martin | 15 seconds ago

If you caught the latest episode of Disney+’s What If…?, then you got to see a whole bunch of Marvel’s greatest heroes as zombies, including Elizabeth Olsen’s character Wanda Maximoff. But if the story left you wishing for a live-action version of the zombie Scarlet Witch, no worries — the incredibly popular and talented artist Bosslogic has got your back.

Yesterday, Bosslogic posted an amazing picture of what Elizabeth Olsen would look like as a live-action undead brain-eater in the costume she wears from the final moments of 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. You can see the picture below.

Bosslogic captioned his pic of the zombie Elizabeth Olsen by calling the character “The Hungry Witch.” Worst Cooks in America star Domaine Javier chimed in, hilariously, with “That’s what my ex called me. Among other names.”

In What If… Zombies?!, the small band of surviving heroes discover that the Vision is keeping Black Panther hostage as an occasional snack for the zombie Wanda as he searches for a cure to her condition. By the end of their encounter with zombie Wanda, she kills Bucky, Okoye, and Kurt (David Dastmalchian’s character from the Ant-Man films). The last we see of her, she’s going toe-to-toe with the Hulk.

While the likelihood of getting an actual live-action version of zombie Wanda in the MCU may be low, it’s honestly not out of the realm of possibility. Just by the name Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we know the upcoming film will deal with Marvel’s multiverse, which means the story could very well visit the world overrun by zombies we see in episode 5 of What If…? We also know Elizabeth Olsen will star in the film as the Scarlet Witch, and that the actress wrapped filming on the project just last week.

There are even some reports that, rather than playing Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) ally in the upcoming film, Elizabeth Olsen’s character will actually be the antagonist. While her status as the film’s villain is far from confirmed, it wouldn’t exactly be a stretch. Not only are her actions for most of WandaVision less than heroic, but for much of Age of Ultron, Wanda and her brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) are enemies of the Avengers. Not to mention that in the source material she’s responsible for a number of cataclysms, including stripping most of Earth’s mutants of their powers at the end of the 2005 miniseries House of M.

Whether Elizabeth Olsen plays a hero in the movie, a villain or — to paraphrase Star-Lord — a little bit of both, the film itself is likely to be huge. On an edition of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, released last week, Tom Holland boasted the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will be “the most ambitious standalone superhero film ever made.” Cumberbatch quickly chimed in, “until Doctor Strange 2 comes out.” Considering what we already know about No Way Home, including the return of villains from previous Spider-Man franchises like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Cumberbatch’s brag is a bold statement. Here’s to hoping we can hold him to that.