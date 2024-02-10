Dwayne Johnson Is The Softest Star In Hollywood

When Dwayne Johnson walked out last week during WWE Smackdown to face off with Roman Reigns, the crowd started booing, and they haven’t stopped since. During NXT, which airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Johnson’s image was booed by the die-hard fans. At the Wrestlemania Kickoff show, Johnson went full bad guy, insulting Rhodes and the fans while aligning himself with Roman Reigns.

Fans will debate for years if the story pivot was planned all along, or did Dwayne Johnson really think that his return as The Rock would be cheered? Right now, both sides are correct, but a pattern has also been developing, which has Johnson go back to his old wrestling persona every time his Hollywood career needs a boost.