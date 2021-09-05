Doom Patrol Getting A Bunch of New Characters, Watch The Season 3 Trailer

By Tristan Zelden | 15 seconds ago

The roster of characters in Doom Patrol is going to grow exponentially. The HBO Max DC series unveiled a new trailer (seen below) for its upcoming third season, and it showcases plenty of new faces, a plot revolving around time travel, and its recognizable brand of weirdness and humor.

While we move on from the previous season’s storyline, we get into new territory with the Brotherhood of Evil, Sisterhood of Dada, and Madame Rouge, played by Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who). Gomez appears in a time machine, where she needs the help of the Doom Patrol to kill the Brotherhood and Sisterhood factions. We get glimpses at these villainous groups who are completely okay with killing anyone in their path, so the trigger hesitant heroes must buckle up for a deadly fight.

It seems Doom Patrol season 3 will twisting the source material to some degree. The Brotherhood of Evil is an actual group of evildoers, but Sisterhood of Dada is a blend of originality and a blast from the past from the comics. The Brotherhood of Dada is an offshoot of its evil counterpart, so the series will take some liberty to give comic book readers a breath of fresh air.

The season 3 outing for Doom Patrol will surely get into the nitty-gritty of the team’s personal problems. By the end of the Sophomore season, they defeat the Candlemaker but still have plenty of open wounds about their identities. The core group will have plenty of time to explore who they are and who they want to be, both individually and as a crime-fighting group of superheroes.

Jeremy Carver (Supernatural) created Doom Patrol and is still at the wheel of the DC series. He writes the bulk of the episodes with co-writers Shoshana Sachi and Tom Farrell (Frequency).

The junior season of Doom Patrol will see the return of its core cast. The group consists of Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) as Cliff Steele, also known as Robotman, Matt Bomer (American Horror Story) as Larry Trainor, also known as Negative Man, Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black) as Jane, also known as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby (Two and a Half Men) as Rita Farr also known as Elasti-Woman, and Joivan Wade (The First Purge) as Victor Stone also known as Cyborg. They are all corralled together by Timothy Dalton (Toy Story 4) as The Chief.

As seen in the third season trailer for Doom Patrol, the cast is expanding quite a bit. Michelle Gomez will be joined by other recurring castmates Micah Joe Parker (The Convergence: Mission) as Malcolm also known as Agent !, Wynn Everett (The Newsroom) as Shelley Byron also known as The Fog, Miles Mussenden (Cloak & Dagger) as Lloyd Jefferson also known as Frenzy, Anita Kalathara (Trollstopia) as Holly McKenzie also known as Sleepwalk, and Gina Hiraizumi (Mani) as Sachiko also known as Quiz. Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), Ty Tennant (War of the Worlds), and Sebastian Croft (Penny Dreadful) will make guest appearances.

Doom Patrol season 3 premieres on September 23 exclusively on HBO Max.