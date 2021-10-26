Doctor Who Reveals New Companion, See The Video

By Apeksha Bagchi | 20 seconds ago

Just days ahead of Doctor Who Season 13’s long-awaited premiere, BBC has shared the first look at comedian John Bishop’s new character in the series. He is all set to replace Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor’s former companions and join her on her upcoming adventures. While we were sure that it was going to be an adrenaline-pumped season, from the looks of the recently released clip, it’s certainly going to be one hilarious ride as well!

John Bishop has been cast as Dan Lewis in the thirteenth season of the series, Doctor Who: Flux and will be the most recent companion to get on board the TARDIS. In the preview clip, titled “Dan’s Halloween,” Bishop’s character is seen answering the door to a couple of children out for trick or treat on the spook holiday. He barely closes the door before someone starts knocking again but he is annoyed to find an adult man with a tray full of eggs demanding sweets from him without any shame. Check out the clip below to find out how Bishop dispatches this unwelcome visitor:

Trick or Treat?



Apart from this short clip, there is not much known about Bishop’s Dan Lewis in Doctor Who. Even the actor kept the details about his character under tight wraps during his recent chat with Doctor Who Magazine and instead revealed that he had no idea what the story was for the majority of the production. He did share that in the first episode we will be seeing Dan as “a big kid, bumping into stuff” as initially, he didn’t “have a clue what’s going on.”

Jodie Whittaker’s character has had multiple companions since she became the thirteenth Doctor in Season 11- Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair, Bradley Walsh as Graham O’Brien- Ryan’s step-grandfather, Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan, and John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness. Jacob Anderson has also joined the cast to play the Doctor’s other companion, Vinder. John Bishop’s Dan Lewis has replaced Ryan and Graham as the new companion of Doctor Who. It remains to be seen whether he will continue to be the companion of the next actor who takes up the titular role. Whittaker, who will be bidding adieu to her character with this season, has shared with Metro.co.uk that though she has filmed her regeneration scene, even she hasn’t met the new Doctor.

While fans of Whittaker will be saddened by her departure, the recently released trailer of Doctor Who: Flux proves that Season 13 will be enough to sweeten the deal. The upcoming chapter will see the Doctor and her trusty companions fighting their way through enemies and monsters from across the galaxy. Apart from Jodie Whittaker, showrunner Chris Chibnall will also be leaving the show. He started helming the series in 2018 when the actress became the new Doctor Who but post-Season 13, Russell T. Davies will be the showrunner. He helped with Doctor Who’s revival back in 2005 as well as helming the first four seasons. Doctor Who: Flux, consisting of six episodes, is currently scheduled to debut on BBC on October 31, 2021.