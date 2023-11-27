Disney’s Wish Worst Movie For Company In Almost 20 Years
Disney’s new animated film, Wish, just dropped into theaters this week, and the first opinions of viewers aren’t fairing well for the new movie. Rotten Tomatoes shows only 50 percent approval on the Tomatometer, officially placing Wish in the “rotten” category, for now.
Last Rotten Film
The last time Disney produced a “rotten” animated film was nearly 20 years ago when the company released Chicken Little. Rotten Tomatoes shows that Chicken Little is extremely “rotten” with only a 37 percent rating on the Tomatometer.
However, the audience score for Disney’s newest film shows that there may yet be hope for Wish, as it stands at 82 percent positive thus far. It’s still early for Disney’s newest feature film, and the production company plans for Wish to be a competitor this Black Friday weekend.
Rough At The Box Office
On its first day in theaters, Disney’s Wish brought in $8.3 million, and it is expected to bring in around $45 million on its opening weekend. Though $45 million may not sound too shabby, it’s not nearly enough of a success when the budget for the film sits around $200 million.
Currently, Disney’s Wish is fighting for the spotlight against Napoleon and The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The good news for the movie is that it is one of the top three movies in theaters this holiday weekend.
Ariana DeBose as Asha
Disney’s Wish features Ariana DeBose as Asha, the main character of the movie. She is a 17-year-old girl who makes an impactful wish upon a star to save her community. Chris Pine voices King Magnifico, who is the King of Rosas and the sole keeper of the peoples’ wishes.
Alan Tudyk voices Valentino the goat. Valentino is an adorable goat who makes a wish to be able to communicate and is granted the ability to talk by a very magical star named Star.
Character Inspiration
Disney’s Wish also features Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya (King Magnifico’s wife), Victor Garber as Sabino (Asha’s grandfather), Natasha Rothwell as Sakina (Asha’s mom), Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia (Asha’s best friend), and Evan Peters as Simon.
Many of the characters in Disney’s Wish were inspired by another more familiar Disney hit movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Seven different characters in the movie are faced with seven unique challenges which are highlighted by their main wish.
Disney’s Wish Plot
The plot of the movie centers around the struggles of the community of Rosas. King Magnifico is the keeper of all wishes, and he only allows for wishes to be granted on rare occasions. The King holds all the wishes of the people at ransom, using their hopes and dreams as a power source to control the people.
When Asha figures out what the King is doing with everyone’s wishes, she makes a wish of her own. Asha’s wish is met by a unique little star who comes down and offers special assistance to the young girl.
Coming To Small Screen
Disney’s Wish was officially released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and it has several more weeks to make its mark on moviegoers before it hits the small screen.
From the trailer, the movie seems like it will be a lot of fun and offer a few laughs along the way too. Only time will tell just how “rotten” or “fresh” Disney’s Wish really proves to be.