Disney+ Crime Drama Turns The Good Guys Into Villains

While the show may not be cited as a modern classic as frequently as other outings like The Sopranos or The Wire, The Shield still maintains critical acclaim, and touts an incredible amount of rewatch value in our modern post-2020 society. The show currently holds a whopping 90 percent certified fresh critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an even more impressive audience score of 96 percent.

For those interested in streaming The Shield, the series is available to view through the Hulu section of Disney+, which requires a subscription to both services to use.