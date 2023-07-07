Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Sets Franchise And Tom Cruise Record

By Robert Scucci |

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has been on quite the tear, and he has the Rotten Tomatoes scores to prove it! At the time of this article, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One is rocking a 99 percent critical score on the Tomatometer, surpassing Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which has a 97 percent. Not only is Dead Reckoning, Part One the highest-rated Mission: Impossible film to date, but it’s also the highest-rated movie that Tom Cruise has ever starred in, meaning Cruise broke two records at the same time.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One is the highest-rated film in Tom Cruise’s career.

We know by now that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One, and Part Two will be the last time that Tom Cruise portrays Ethan Hunt, and it’s safe to say that he’s going to exit the franchise on the highest of notes.

For those of you who have your doubts about Mission: Impossible, it’s worth noting that four out of five of Tom Cruise’s highest-rated films are from the franchise, with Top Gun: Maverick sitting at the number three spot to add just a smidge of variety to the rankings.

In other words, even if you aren’t a fan of action spy films, sometimes a movie simply performs so well that you need to see all the hype.

Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One

We’re normally familiar with the concept of a film franchise losing steam after trying to tell different versions of the same story over and over again, but it’s evident that Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have cracked the code of longevity with the most recent Mission: Impossible installments.

We’ve seen the Fast and Furious franchise take a beating on the critical front in recent years, and even the most diehard Terminator fans will assert that Judgment Day (1991) was the last time they truly enjoyed talking about Skynet.

From its expert pacing and stunning action sequences to Tom Cruise’s willingness to perform his own stunts at 61 years old, it’s evident that Dead Reckoning, Part One is the exception to the rule of franchise fatigue, and we’re here for it.

It’s one thing to boast an incredible, near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but what’s even more impressive is the overwhelmingly positive reviews that back it up. The prevailing sentiment about this latest addition to Tom Cruise’s already impressive filmography is that it’s some of the best escapism in the form of an action movie that critics have seen in a very long time.

From its expert pacing and stunning action sequences to Tom Cruise’s willingness to perform his own stunts at 61 years old, it’s evident that Dead Reckoning, Part One is the exception to the rule of franchise fatigue, and we’re here for it.

The Sky-High Expectations For Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Dead Reckoning Part One saw a June 19 premiere in Rome and is slated for a July 12 release in the US. While we’re on the topic of Tom Cruise setting new records, it’s worth noting that Dead Reckoning Part One is also the most expensive Mission: Impossible film to date, with a budget of $290 million.

Sources also indicate that the film is expected to pull in $65 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend, with an anticipated worldwide total somewhere in the ballpark of $100 million.

If these numbers hold true, then Tom Cruise will break yet another record with Dead Reckoning Part One also having the highest-grossing opening weekend the Mission: Impossible franchise has ever seen.