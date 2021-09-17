See David Tennant In First Trailer For Around The World In 80 Days

By Tyler Pisapia | 13 seconds ago

David Tennant fans got their first look at his starring role in the upcoming Around the World in 80 Days series by way of its first teaser trailer.

Deadline reports that joining David Tennant on this adventure are French actor Ibrahim Koma (OSS 177) as Fogg’s tough, world-savvy valet, Passepartout, as well as Leonie Benesch (The Crown) as Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue, a dedicated and determined journalist who is tasked with documenting the journey to prove that Fogg, who has invested half his fortune in the bet and another half in travel expenses, doesn’t cheat his way to the finish line. All of them can be seen in the trailer.

Waylaid several times by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Around the World in 80 Days series is finally poised for its debut on Oct. 10 at Canneseries. The eight-part series will see David Tennant take on the role of Phileas Fogg, a character plucked directly from the pages of an 1872 novel from French author Jules Verne.

The story follows David Tennant’s Fogg, an uptight and reclusive English gentleman who ends up in the midst of one of the most ill-conceived bets in literary history. BBC America notes that, in the written source material, Fogg gets into a heated argument at his members-only club one day after some other gentlemen suggest it’s not possible to circumnavigate the globe in 80 days. Investing half his fortune into the gambit, Fogg begins a journey in October to get back to that very same club in December.

David Tennant is obviously an easy choice to play a headstrong and naive world traveler. Fans of his mostly fell in love with him doing just that in his role as The Doctor in Doctor Who from 2005 until 2010 after he took over for Christopher Eccleston.

Speaking to Deadline, Simon Crawford Collins, who runs Slim Film + Television, which produces the series, noted that David Tennant is the exact perfect actor to portray a man who has spent most of his life in wealth and seclusion who still somehow needs to remain likable for an audience. The project is expected to drop to the general public sometime around the holidays, although no official release date has been set.

David Tennant, 50, meanwhile, has a lot on his plate these days. In addition to headlining the adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days, he’s also taking on another project plucked directly from the pages of 1880s science fiction in the upcoming Peacock drama Hide based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1886 novella Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Deadline also reported earlier this month that the Doctor Who and Good Omens actor is set to both star and executive produce the show alongside his wife, actress Georgia Tennant.

The outlet reports that the Hyde series won’t be a completely faithful adaptation of the classic story. David Tennant will play a journalist who stumbles upon a story that could kick his career into high gear. However, there are several, mysterious powers that be hoping to prevent him from going public with the revelation that monsters may indeed be real.