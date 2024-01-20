Dave Filoni Is Not The Star Wars Savior You’re Looking For

In Dave Filoni’s Star Wars, everyone knows each other, and they’re constantly running into one another despite the galaxy being home to billions upon billions of sentient life forms. Filoni wants both the animated and live-action Star Wars shows to function like the MCU, to the point where everything references everything else and fans have to have consumed a ton of media across different platforms to understand it all fully.Imagine, if you will, that every Star Wars is someone’s first Star Wars. Picture a hypothetical fan starting their Star Wars journey by watching Andor. Even with no outside knowledge of the rest of the franchise, the viewer would quickly figure out what’s going on, who the good guys are, who the bad guys are, and what’s at stake if the good guys lose.