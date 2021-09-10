Daniel Craig’s New Bond Movie Has Already Set A Franchise Record

By Charlene Badasie | 2 mins ago

It’s finally happening! Daniel Craig will make his final appearance as James Bond in No Time To Die in just a few weeks. The latest installment of the 007 franchise promises to have all the cool spy stuff fans have come to expect from the franchise over the years – even though the film was plagued with script changes during production.

Despite all the setbacks No Time To Die is set to break a very interesting record. The 163-minute runtime confirms that Daniel Craig’s movie is the longest James Bond film in the franchise’s history. It surpasses 2015’s Spectre which ran for 148 minutes, with Skyfall and Casino Royale both just over 140 minutes.

But the record-breaking trend doesn’t stop there. Due to the movie’s release being pushed back three times, Daniel Craig has extended his record run as James Bond well beyond that of the previous longest-serving 007 Roger Moore. Craig made his debut as James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale and reached Moore’s 14-year record in 2019. When No Time To Die is released, Daniel Craig will have held tenure as the super spy for 16 years. And will officially hold onto the title until his replacement is announced.

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the spy after making his debut as James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale. Starring alongside Craig, is Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as A, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. New cast members confirmed for the film include Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek

The story is set five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld. James Bond (Daniel Craig) is living a quiet life after leaving active service when he is approached by CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could lead to the death of millions.

Created by Ian Fleming in 1953, the James Bond series focused on a fictional British Secret Service agent who appeared in twelve novels and two short-story collections. Since Fleming died in 1964, eight other authors have written authorized Bond novels, the latest being 2018’s Forever and a Day by Anthony Horowitz. Over the years, the James Bond character has been adapted for television, radio, comic strips, video games, and film. After Daniel Craig, it is unclear who will be the next one up in the role.

No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, will have its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021. This will be followed by a theatrical release on September 30, 2021.

While we wait for Daniel Craig’s movie to drop, fans can tune into the official, James Bond Podcast. The six-part series is hosted by film critic James King and launched on September 9th. It promises fans exclusive interviews and unrivaled behind-the-scenes access.