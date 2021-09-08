Daniel Craig Reveals Constant Problems On No Time To Die’s Set

By Charlene Badasie | 6 seconds ago

Daniel Craig is set to make his final appearance as James Bond in the latest installment of the 007 franchise, No Time To Die. With just a month remaining until the film’s long-awaited arrival, Craig has revealed that there were a few problems on set. During the promo for the official, James Bond Podcast, previously unheard behind-the-scenes stories were teased. This included Craig saying, “We were constantly adjusting and readjusting the script.”

It’s no secret that the 25th James Bond movie hasn’t had a smooth production process. Daniel Craig was initially reluctant to return which caused uncertainty over who would play Ian Fleming’s iconic spy. But after a lot of convincing, the Knives Out star eventually agreed to reprise the role.

In terms of the script, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have written every 007 film since Pierce Brosnan’s The World Is Not Enough, saw their story shelved for a screenplay by John Hodge. The Trainspotting screenwriter was set to work alongside director Danny Boyle before the pair left the film over creative differences. Cary Fukunaga stepped in as a replacement with Phoebe Waller-Bridge tapped to rewrite the script. But then the global pandemic came along which was followed by Amazon’s purchase of MGM Studios, leaving Daniel Craig’s movie to suffer from some very real-world issues before finally getting a release date.

Apart from commenting on the screenplay, the podcast trailer also features a snippet of Daniel Craig saying, “I get shot and then I get blown up. Feels like James Bond to me!” The six-part podcast is hosted by film critic James King and launched on September 9th. It promises fans exclusive interviews and unrivaled behind-the-scenes access.

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the spy after making his debut as James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale. Starring alongside Craig, is Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as A, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. New cast members confirmed for the film include Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek.

The story for the Daniel Craig movie is set five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld. James Bond is living a quiet life after leaving active service when he is approached by CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, James Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could lead to the death of millions.

Created by Ian Fleming in 1953, the James Bond series focused on a fictional British Secret Service agent who appeared in twelve novels and two short-story collections. Since Fleming died in 1964, eight other authors have written authorized Bond novels, the latest being 2018’s Forever and a Day by Anthony Horowitz. Over the years, the James Bond character has been adapted for television, radio, comic strips, video games, and film, with Daniel Craig only the latest in a long line of stars to play the role.

No Time to Die will have its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021, followed by its theatrical release on September 30, 2021.